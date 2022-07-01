College football has been headed down this road for a while.
Now it is undeniable, after longstanding Pac-12 icons USC and UCLA ditched their West Coast brethren in a stunning move Thursday and joined up with the historically Midwest-centered Big Ten.
The reason is obvious: the Big Ten, complete with its thriving TV network, distributed a gaudy $46.1 million to each of its member schools in the past fiscal year, while the Pac-12 doled out only $19.8 million to its members, easily the most paltry figure among Power Five conferences.
And for USC and UCLA, with strong athletic traditions, that had to be deflating to their egos, when places with hardly any athletic success in their history such as Northwestern and Rutgers were taking far more money to the bank.
Financially, the move makes perfect sense for the two Los Angeles-based schools. And the Big Ten also benefits from completing its trifecta of the three largest media markets in the country, with New York, Los Angeles and Chicago now all firmly in its territory.
But at what cost to the soul of college football?
The sport had gained its popularity from all the rivalries that were able to take shape because conferences were formed at the regional level. There is a familiarity that breeds contempt when two schools from the charter members of the SEC or Big Ten clash, and that is what made college football compelling even compared to the NFL, which otherwise puts the superior actual product on the field.
People care when Alabama faces off with Auburn or Tennessee. People tune in when Ohio State and Michigan butt heads. Back when they were in the same conference, battles between Oklahoma and Nebraska were appointment TV.
But matchups between UCLA and Minnesota? USC and Rutgers, which could start at 9 a.m. for those in California who happen to care at all? Not exactly marquee material, regardless of how good or not any of those teams may be at any point.
A new Big Ten that stretches from coast to coast dilutes what made the sport a draw to begin with. The closest existing Big Ten school to Los Angeles is Nebraska, which is 1,500 miles away. Three entire states separate USC and UCLA from their closest opponent in the conference they're about to join.
To compare, the distance between Gainesville, Florida, and Norman, Oklahoma, is about 1,150 miles. That's right, the distance between the two farthest schools in the soon-to-be new SEC is still a few hundred miles less than the distance between USC and UCLA and their closest Big Ten opponent in Lincoln.
At least Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC could be justified with geography, culture and even history to some degree. Texas is rejoining old SWC rivals Texas A&M and Arkansas and bringing long-time border and Big 12 rival Oklahoma with it. Perhaps that is why the talk about superconferences wasn't yet widely accepted as gospel when those two schools made the move.
But after Thursday, it is clear geography, culture and tradition are no longer sacrosanct. And with the reports that the Big Ten isn't done adding teams, other conferences, especially the SEC, will be forced to respond. If the SEC wants to add Oregon, Washington or Stanford, who can say no at this point?
College football is now headed toward an era that will likely feature two superconferences, the SEC and the Big Ten, possibly each with more than 20 members by the time it is all said and done, with the other Power Five conferences, the ACC, Pac-12 and Big 12, all being cannibalized and slipping to second-tier status.
In short, college football is turning into a junior-league NFL. The SEC and Big Ten might as well be an AFC and an NFC. And fading are all the reasons many people had to follow college football as intently, or moreso, than the NFL to begin with.
These universities are chasing that TV money, but how long will it be until the whole thing outgrows its soul?
How long will it be until people just stop tuning in and the whole thing collapses?
