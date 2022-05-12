CLEVELAND — At this time last year, Elena Kurowski and Kylee Hockman were battling each other for a district championship. The two McMinn County juniors found teaming up for one this time around a bit more enjoyable.
Hockman and Kurowski defeated Bradley Central’s Audrey Keenum and L’Angel Cook 6-2, 7-5 to win the District 5-AA girls’ singles title Tuesday at Tinsley Park in Cleveland.
“It’s amazing. You’re taking the two best singles players in our district and putting hem together,” Hockman said. “So we’re like a power team.”
And Kurowski found this postseason easier on the nerves teaming up with Hockman instead of playing against her.
“I like that I’m not playing Kylee again,” Kurowski said. “I didn’t like that tension. It’s good to play with her.”
It was easier on Lynn Monroe, their coach, too.
“I didn’t want that to happen again, so we tried them as doubles, and they’ve done fine,” Monroe said. “And this is good for them. They’ve got to be challenged, because they’re going to face some tough competition every level.”
After facing little trouble in the first set, Kurowski and Hockman had to rally from deficits of 3-1 and 5-4 in the second set, but they won the final three points to secure their crown.
“We used our mental side of tennis, because the coach has been telling us you win mentally,” Hockman said. “So we just knew we were better than them mentally, so we could win that way. “And we used teamwork to lift each other.”
Kurowski hit three first serves during the match game that the Bearette duo could not return cleanly.
“Practice makes perfect, and at that time I happened to be on point with my serves,” Kurowski said.
Hockman and Kurowski will continue in the Region 3-AA tournament Monday at Hixson High School, with match times to be determined.
Also headed to the region tournament is Tucker Monroe in boys’ singles. Monroe reached his district title match following Monday’s first-day action at the Champions Club in Chattanooga, but fell in the championship round Tuesday 6-4, 6-0 to Walker Valley’s Jack Johnson.
“He (Monroe) will get another shot, but that guy (Johnson) is in another category right now,” Lynn Monroe said. “He’s worked really hard to get better from last year to this year, and he’s playing great tennis right now. I thought Tucker played great tennis, one of the best matches he’s played, and the score doesn’t show it, necessarily, but some good close games.”
Monroe’s first goal in region will be to advance to the final, where he expects to see Johnson again with a state berth on the line.
“I need to get better at returning serve, especially, and hitting balls back deeper in the court,” said Tucker Monroe of his performance. “It’s a good thing, it’s not over yet and hopefully I get to play him (Johnson) again, which is what I look forward to.”
Kurowski and Hockman got a pair of 6-0, 6-0 wins during first-day action, both over doubles teams from Rhea County, to reach Tuesday’s finals. Aubrey Gonzalez and Katie Elliott beat their first-round opponent from Cleveland 7-5, 6-4 and had taken Keenum and Cook to three sets in the semifinals before falling 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.
Monroe beat Bradley’s Nate Cross 6-0, 6-0 and Walker Valley’s Luke Pippinger 6-1, 6-0 on the first day to clinch his region berth.
“It was a good tournament for us, and I definitely think we have the stronger district, and so we’ll see what happens in region,” Lynn Monroe said.
Reagan Goforth won her first girls’ singles match 6-0, 6-0 over Emma Bates before falling to Sophie Kay of Rhea County in the semifinals 6-2, 6-1 Monday. Charles Brown also won his first-round boys’ singles match against Alakh Patel of Cleveland 6-4, 6-3, before losing to Johnson 6-0, 6-0.
Ethan Jones and Luke Ramey, the top-seeded boys’ doubles team, beat the team from Cleveland 6-2, 6-4 but got upset in the semifinals by the eventual doubles champions from Walker Valley, 2-6, 6-4, 6-0.
