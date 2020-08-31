TELLICO PLAINS — Through two games this season, Tellico Plains’ defense hasn’t given up a point. Meanwhile, McMinn Central’s offense has yet to score one.
The Chargers gained only 113 yards of total offense and committed three turnovers, and the Bears dealt Central a 13-0 loss Friday at Tellico Plains High School.
“We got our butts kicked, is what happened,” said Central Coach Derrick Davis. “They out-coached us, they out-played us, they out-toughed us, they out-whatever you want to put. We’re going find out if we’ve got enough guys to play eight more games, or if we’ve got guys who’d rather be doing something else. Give Tellico credit, their kids played very hard, and obviously I didn’t have ours ready to play.
“We weren’t blocking, simple as that. We were not doing a good job blocking all the way around, and when you’ve that against a team that’s playing very hard, that’s the result.”
Central (0-2) picked up only two first downs in the first half and seven for the game. Both of those times moving the sticks before the break came on a first-quarter drive that advanced to the Bears’ 11-yard line before a fumbled snap on second down set the Chargers back four yards and set up a third-and-9. Two plays later, Landon Hollinghead intercepted Blake Elrod’s pass into the end zone to send Central’s offense off the field empty-handed.
“We’re pretty good defensively. We try to get better each day,” said Tellico Coach Jon Rechtorovic. “The kids bought in, believed in what we’re doing, and they just keep working and keep grinding. They just keep getting after it is all I can say. We’ve got some hard-nosed kids, good kids who bust their butt every day, come to work and try to get better, and that’s what this defense is all about.”
While Tellico (2-0) didn’t outgain Central by much offensively — only 118 total yards of offense and eight first downs for the game — it did put together one scoring drive in the second quarter of 11 plays and 65 yards, chewing up almost seven minutes of clock. Marshall Dukes sparked the drive with runs of 19 and 11 yards, and Hollinghead at quarterback delivered a strike to Gaige Fairbanks for 19 yards on a fourth-and-13, putting the Bears at the Chargers’ 3-yard line.
Three plays later, Hollinghead plunged into the end zone from a yard out for the only touchdown Tellico would need with 2:04 left before halftime.
“Our offensive line did a good job moving folks around, and we were able to complete some short passes in key situations to keep moving the chains,” Rechtorovic said. “And Tellico Plains is full of kids who work hard and come to work every day. They’re true blue-collar workers, they come to work and they do their job.”
Central’s other best chance to put points on the board was a third-quarter drive that took up almost six minutes and went for 12 plays down to the Bears’ 17-yard line, before a sack and a false start penalty stalled the drive and made it end on a turnover on downs.
The Chargers committed six penalties for 40 yards for the game.
“We’re our own worst enemy right now on penalties and turnovers,” Davis said. “You can’t win games when you’re heavily penalized and you turn the ball over like we did.”
Central didn’t cross midfield again the rest of the evening, and Dukes picked a pass late in the fourth quarter and returned it to the Chargers’ 20. Dylan Walker, in at quarterback with Hollinghead sidelined by cramps, completed a 14-yard pass to Fairbanks on fourth-and-8 to the Central 4, and Dukes finished the short drive the next play with a 4-yard touchdown run to wrap up the Bears’ win.
“We really don’t have a first-string quarterback, we have a 1A and a 1B, and we rotate every day in practice,” Rechtorovic said. “So I expect whichever quarterback is in there to do their job, just like I expect every one of my players, no matter the situation. We don’t accept excuses here. They’re going to do their job, and whatever is asked of them, I expect to be taken care of.”
Leading the Chargers on the ground was Novice Cox with 41 yards on eight carries. Jace Derrick had 31 yards on 16 totes, Jesse Shambley 23 yards on four carries and Jyrel Arnwine 18 yards on four touches.
Darius Carden snagged an interception in the first quarter, and Isaac Dean recorded two sacks for the game, and Derrick, Lucas Eller and Brantz Cox also got to the quarterback once each.
Central begins Region 3-3A play 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Sweetwater. Sweetwater (1-1) took down Rockwood 34-13 on Friday.
“So we’ve got to get back to the drawing board on Monday because we’re into our region season with Sweetwater, and they’re an awfully good team,” Davis said.
Tellico has an unplanned off date this week, as its game at Hayesville is canceled due to North Carolina not playing high school football this fall. The Bears return to action Sept. 11 at Copper Basin for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
