DECATUR - Meigs County’s volleyball team has added a pair of games to its schedule.
The Lady Tigers will travel to Sale Creek this Saturday where they will face Sale Creek at 9 a.m. and Hixson at 10 a.m.
Admission is $6 for adults and $3 for senior citizens and students.
All spectators should wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.