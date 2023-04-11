Not even a shaky start defensively deterred McMinn County on its steady march at the top of the district.
After spotting Rhea County two runs, the Cherokees plated nine over four innings and finished off the series sweep of the Golden Eagles with a 9-3 win Tuesday at McMinn County High School.
That sets up McMinn (13-3, 9-1 District 5-4A) for the big pair of showdowns with Bradley Central next Monday and Tuesday with the District 5-4A top seed on the line for both archrivals.
Regardless of what ends up happening against the Bears, the Tribe can can finish the regular season no worse than third in the standings, which means it will begin the District 5-4A tournament already in a best-of-three semifinal series.
“We’ve had our destiny in our own hands here,” said Cherokees head coach Matt Ray. “We just had to come out and take care of business the last few series. And that’s how you want it. You want to be in charge of your fate, and we’re in a spot now that we are, and regardless of the outcome next week, I feel like we’re in a pretty decent spot, and I like how we’re playing. And I honestly still think we have room for improvement, and we’re going to push it every day and try to be as good as we can be.”
Rhea had bases loaded with no outs on a walk, single and error in the top of the first, and got the game’s first two runs across on an error at first base and a wild pitch.
But McMinn’s answer began in the bottom of the first with a Reese Frazier lead-off walk and Ty Barnett hit that put runners at the corners. Brooks Berry’s groundout sent one run across, and the next two came on wild pitches that put the Cherokees ahead 3-2.
Barnett’s double to the wall tacked on another Tribe run in the second, and the Cherokees then added three more runs on five hits in the third. Jace Hyde helped his own cause as the winning pitcher with an RBI double to the corner of left field, and Jayce Falls and Frazier each singled to send a run across and increase McMinn’s lead to 7-2.
“Obviously, it starts with getting guys on and having good approaches and doing what they’re supposed to do,” Ray said. “We come out a little flat to start that top half-inning, but we bounce back. And that’s just what we try to preach and what we talk about all the time is try to put up a run every inning, battle to put up a run every inning.”
A Berry lead-off single and Mason Roderick double set up for a Miller RBI sacrifice fly and Hyde single for another ribbie, putting the Cherokees up 9-2. Rhea loaded bases with no outs in the top of the sixth, but McMinn held the Eagles to just one more run.
The Cherokees finished the game out-hitting Rhea 11-5. Hyde rang up seven strikeouts in his five-inning start against three hits and two walks, with neither run against him earned. John Bryson pitched the next two innings, striking out two against two hits and an unearned run, and Roderick closed in the seventh inning with one strikeout.
Before its series against Bradley next week, McMinn plays two non-district games to finish out this week. The Cherokees are home 7 p.m. Thursday against East Hamilton, then hit the road for a 6 p.m. first pitch Friday at McCallie.
CHEROKEES 9, GOLDEN EAGLES 1 — Monday: With Ty Barnett delivering another dominant performance on the mound, McMinn steadily marched to the series-opening win at Rhea County High School.
The junior southpaw rang up 15 strikeouts in his complete game, the Cincinnati commit issuing only one walk and scattering four hits.
The Cherokees then engineered a four-run top of the first inning, with a one-out walk and error setting up Mason Roderick to double home the first score. A balk on the Rhea pitcher sent another run across, and Hunter McDonald singled to center field for two more.
McMinn then tacked on a run each in the third, fourth and fifth innings. The Golden Eagles spoiled the shutout with a Rex Pendergrass solo home run in the bottom of the sixth, but the Tribe responded with two more runs in the seventh.
The Cherokees out-hit Rhea 10-4, led by Jayden Miller hitting 3-3 with two doubles. Jayce Falls hit 2-2 and Reese Frazier 2-5 with an RBI. McDonald and Brooks Berry recorded two RBIs each, and Barnett and Roderick also knocked one RBI each.
