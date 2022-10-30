The City of Athens Parks and Recreation Department is accepting registrations Nov. 1 through Nov. 28 for the 2022-23 Athens FUNdamental Basketball League. The league is for boys and girls from pre-K through 6th grade.
The focus of this recreational league is to teach the fundamentals of basketball, introduce new players to the game, and to improve the health of the players through physical exercise. This is done with a maximum two-hour per week commitment, with one hour set aside for practice and one hour for games and with all players playing a minimum of two complete quarters of each game.
The cost is $75 per player, which includes a reversible NBA jersey and matching shorts, a basketball, secondary medical insurance for each player, background checks for coaches, and game official expenses.
There will be a skills assessment on Monday, Nov. 28 at 6 p.m., for 3rd through 6th graders at Westside Elementary. Pre-K through 2nd grade do not have a skills assessment. Practices will begin in December and will be held at Athens City elementary schools during the week.
There will be a weekly skills night for 3rd grade and up. Games are currently scheduled for the following Saturdays: Jan. 7, 14, 21, 28, and Feb. 4, 11, 18, 25, with the possibility of some Friday evening games, at Athens City Middle School.
Applications are also being accepted for volunteer coaches and assistants. Anyone wishing to coach, or assist, will be required to pass a background check, and complete a training course. Applications are available in the Parks and Recreation office and on the City of Athens website, athenstn.gov/parks.
Players can register online at www.athenstn.gov/parks, by phone or in person at the Athens Parks and Recreation Office, located inside the Athens Municipal Building at 815 N. Jackson Street. Office hours are Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cash, check and credit/debit cards are accepted. For more information, call 744-2700 ext. 3 or email recreation@athenstn.gov.
