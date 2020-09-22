McMinn County youth football fans were the only happy ones this past week.
McMinn went 4-0 in Sequoyah Conference youth football action on Saturday while both the Chargers and Meigs each lost all three games. Neither team has a super cricket squad.
Next week the Chargers travel to Lenoir City (LCYFO), Tellico visits Meigs and McMinn goes to Bradley.
Coaches or team administrators are encouraged to turn in their game reports. The deadline is noon on Monday.
The game reports turned in from this past Saturday’s games are as follows:
McMinn
Super Crickets
McMinn 28, Polk 6
McMinn County Super Crickets trampled over the Polk County Bobcats Saturday with a score of 28-6.
Offensive player of the game Jesse Roberts had 148 yards, two touchdowns and a two-point conversion. Zayne McGrail had 122 yards two touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversions. Neyland Roberts rounded out the offense with 10 yards.
Defensive player of the game Wyatt Collins had five tackles. Lax Lethcoe had four tackles. McGrail had three tackles. Trystan Spaugh, Braynell Garner and Koen Jacoway all had two tackles each.
Other contributors to Saturday’s game were Ben Bradford, David Cronan, Gannon Lankford, Zayden King, Cooper Withrow, Nikki Collins, Kaison Leverett, Jaeceion Spann, Rose Hampton, Alex Sledge, and Joe Gossett.
Hoppers
McMinn 12, Polk 6
Major Harrison led the way offensively with 147 yards rushing and two touchdowns. He also made three tackles and an interception on defense.
Rylan Killebrew rushed for 65 yards and made three tackles, Santiago Hurst rushed for 30 yards and made three tackles and Jaren Riddle had 24 yards rushing and made three tackles.
Bryce Cagle rushed for 10 yards and also made two tackles and a fumble recovery. Maddox Melton had eight yards rushing and made four tackles.
Other top defensive performers were Rudy Firtz with five tackles, Josiah Jackson with four tackles and Morgan Bartel with one tackle.
Chargers
Crickets
Loudon 40, Chargers 0
Westin Gates led the Chargers with three solo tackles and one assist. William Jackson, Ryan Foster, Jayden Ruebush and Waylon McKinney each made one solo tackle and one assisted tackle.
Braylynn Partin and Braxton Ellis both had an assisted tackle.
Hoppers
Loudon 20, Chargers 0
Porter Grueber led the Chargers with 42 yards rushing and Demetrius Stoudemire had 37.
Other rushers were Tucker Williams with 24 yards, Deion Sanders with seven, Larry James McMurray with six and Leelynd Garcia with five.
Defensively, Stoudemire led the way with four solo tackles and five assists. He also made an interception.
Garcia made three solo tackles and three assisted tackles.
Those with one solo tackle were Williams, Colten Trotter, Jayden Sanchez, Brayden Natola, Carter Rowland and Gunner Cooley.
Christopher Humphrey made four assisted tackles. Others with assisted tackles were Chevy McMurray, Dakota Bradford and Grueber.
Cutters
Loudon 56, Chargers 8
Felix Rodriguez led the Chargers in rushing with 30 yards and a touchdown while Ezekiel Hester added 10 yards. Jesse Jones and Bryson Allen each had four yards rushing and Jones added three yards passing.
Rodriguez also led the Chargers defensively with four solo tackles along with Bryson Allen, who also had four solo. Both also made four assisted tackles.
Others with solo tackles include Thomas Hutchinson and Daniel Ellis with two each and Grueber, Hester and Aiden Becker with one each.
Meigs
Crickets
Vonore 28, Meigs 0
Kalix Kilpatrick led the Tigers with 81 rushing yards. Hayden Sanders added 48 yards and Bradley Crowe ran for 35 yards.
Sanders had two tackles, Kilpatrick had one tackle and Nolan Perocchi had one tackle.
Cutters
Vonore 14, Meigs 12
The Tigers had a close loss on Saturday.
Offensively, Kegan Lenker led the Tigers with 77 rushing yards. Caiden West added 36 yards, Briar Roberts 19 yards and Wyatt Hopson 10 yards. Hopson had 51 passing yards to Carter Schroeder, resulting in two touchdowns.
Defensively, Schroeder led the team with six tackles. West added five tackles. Lenker, Trevion Ferguson, Daquan Lenoir and Kennedy Smith had three tackles each.
Hopson and Ethan Talley had two tackles each. Carter Womac and Adam Mason added a tackle each.
Tackles for loss included two by Shroeder and one by Smith. Smith recovered a fumble.
On special teams, Roberts had a pair of good kicks. Schroeder had an 8-yard kick return and Smith had a 12-yard kick return.
Scores for all the Sequoyah Conference games are (away team first):
Super Crickets: Polk 6, McMinn 28; Chargers 0, Loudon 2 (forfeit); Madisonville 0, Tellico 40; Bradley 38, Dayton 0; and LCYFO 22, Sweetwater 40.
Crickets: Polk 6, McMinn 28; Chargers 0, Loudon 40; Meigs 0, Vonore 28; Madisonville 8, Tellico 32; Bradley 16, Datyon 0; LCYFO 6, Sweetwater 12.
Hoppers: Polk 6, McMinn 12; Chargers 0, Loudon 20; Meigs 18, Vonore 30; Madisonville 0, Tellico 28; Bradley 28, Dayton 0; LCYFO 9, Sweetwaer 30 (3 quarters).
Cutters: Polk 0, McMinn 22; Chargers 8, Loudon 56; Meigs 12, Vonore 14; Madisonville 8, Tellico 12; Bradley 30, Dayton 0; LCYFO 6, Sweetwater 0.
