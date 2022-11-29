Coach David Tucker believes the many new faces playing significant varsity minutes for McMinn County’s girls are starting to round into form.
Peytyn Oliver took care of the rest by dropping a game-high 36 points, with 14 of those in a 21-11 third quarter that pulled the Lady Cherokees away to a 58-43 win over area rival Meigs County on Tuesday at McMinn County High School.
The Lady Tribe (2-3) trailed the entire first quarter and was down 14-9 early in the second before a three and a two from Oliver sparked a 12-0 run. Katie Elliott scored all five of her points during that run to help keep it going.
“We’ve got so many kids who haven’t played, and they’re starting to finally catch on a little bit,” Tucker said. “Lexi (Lawson), she’s caught on and played a great half. Katie (Elliott) came in there. It was just Aubrey (Gonzalez) and Peytyn were waiting on them, and maybe they’ve arrived. We played good defense. I didn’t think we were in too good condition, but evidently we were pretty good. And we just took care of the basketball and played well. Everybody did. It was a good win against a good Meigs County team.”
Meigs (2-4) found itself down 21-14 but did not go away just yet, with Julia Howard scoring six of her team-high 16 points to help close the gap for the Lady Tigers. Kaydence Schaumburg tied the game at 24-24 with 50 seconds before halftime, but a Gonzalez 3-pointer put the Lady Cherokees back ahead 27-24 going into the break.
And Gonzalez picked up right where she left off with another three to start the second half, and Oliver followed with the next 12 McMinn points, including the last two of her four triples for the game.
“I feel like the first half we did a great job,” said Lady Tigers head coach Derika Jenkins. “I looked up and went into the book and we had five turnovers in the first half. I thought, OK, we’re taking care of the basketball, we’re still in the game down three. (Assistant) Coach Bryson (Baker) told them the first three minutes of the third quarter is important. We go up there, Gonzalez hits a three right off the bat. And from there it was down. And turnovers, of course, got worse.”
The Lady Tigers committed six turnovers in the third quarter alone, as the Lady Cherokees built a 48-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Meigs went through a stretch of four straight missed field goals and four more turnovers, along with shooting 2-7 from the foul line in the fourth.
“We have to be able to knock down shots and free throws,” Jenkins said. “Our free throw percentage is not the best. But hopefully it will get better as the season goes on.”
That made it easier for McMinn to run out the clock with a ball control possession lasting a minute and a half, and Oliver and Gonzalez made just enough free throws down the stretch.
“We just needed to get healthy and practice,” said Cherokees head coach Randy Casey, whose team has evened its record after an 0-3 start to the season. “And you can see now the progression from where we were 10 days ago to where we are today, and I’ll be honest, we got after those guys tonight and played well and played extremely hard. But we still have another couple notches or maybe more that we can reach. And we haven’t even come close to reaching our ceiling yet. I told our guys we have a chance to be special if everybody stays on the same page and stays healthy. And the guys are all in, they have bought in, and it makes my job easy.”
The Tribe (3-3) trailed 7-6 before a Hayden Smith three-point play sparked an 8-0 run that put it ahead for good. Smith continued with a fast-break hoop after a Landon Shirk steal, and a Tucker Monroe 3-pointer gave McMinn a 14-7 lead.
The Cherokees led 26-16 after one, then swelled their advantage with a 23-9 second quarter fueled by seven Meigs turnovers. McMinn lead 49-25 at halftime.
“We didn’t have much fight tonight,” said Meigs head coach Sammy Perkinson. “We’ve got to reload and suit up again. We’re getting ready to go to Cannon County, and maybe we can come out of the gates a little better. We just didn’t have much form tonight. We were standing and they were moving, that was the difference in the game.”
Monroe began the second half with a two and a three, further swelling the Cherokees’ lead. Reese Frazier, sophomore transfer from Baylor, dropped seven of his 14 points in the third period, and the Tribe led 69-37 after three.
“We were defending them. I felt like we were up in them fullcourt, and they don’t want to play fast, I don’t think,” Casey said. “And we felt like they didn’t want to play fast, and we made them play faster than they’re normally used to, and they started getting fatigued and they turned the ball over some times. And we got some stuff easy in transition, and then obviously Tucker Monroe got hot, too, which didn’t hurt. But I felt like our defense keyed every bit of that.”
Monroe led all scores with 19 points, including three 3-pointers. Smith finished with 14 to match Frazier. Levi Caldwell was the lone double-figure scorer for the Tigers (2-4) with 13 points.
McMinn is back in action Friday at home to begin District 5-4A play against Walker Valley, with the girls’ game starting at 6 p.m. and the boys at roughly 7:30. The boys will be aiming for some revenge against the Mustangs, who ended their season last year in the Region 3-4A semifinal and also dealt them a defeat in the district tournament.
Meigs, on the other hand, travels two hours Thursday to Cannon County for a non-district pair of games, with the girls tipping off at 5 p.m. EST (4 CST) and the boys at roughly 6:30 EST (5:30 CST).
