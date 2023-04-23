The next time Peytyn Oliver is back on the basketball court, it will be at the college level, where she will be eager to put her senior-year setback behind her.
The McMinn County standout point guard signed her letter of intent back in November to continue her education and basketball career at Anderson University in South Carolina and its NCAA Division II program.
Oliver had been a key player for the Lady Cherokees since her freshman year. She entered this fall coming off a monster junior year in which she led the Lady Tribe to District 5-4A and Region 3-4A runner-up finishes and the program’s first sectional appearance in 11 years. Oliver had averaged nearly 24 points per game that junior season and earned a selection to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association (TSWA) All-State Team in Class 4A.
And Oliver was on track for a stellar senior season, as well, averaging 27.8 points through the Lady Cherokees’ first five games.
But then against Walker Valley in early December, Oliver slipped awkwardly on a crossover, and the star point guard’s season came to an abrupt end with an ACL tear in her right knee. Oliver admitted, in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian, that the few months since her injury have not been easy to deal with.
“To begin with, it was kind of hard because mentally you’re like, I can’t do anything,” Oliver said. “Not being able to walk, not being able to move. I went from running every day to not being able to run for four months. So it takes a tremendous toll on you and your mindset, and so I just have a big supportive system that wants to push me to be back where I was and be better than the player I used to be. So I just keep my mindset on, I’m going to college to play ball and I’ve got to get back to my old self and all that.”
Oliver was a mainstay on the Lady Cherokees’ bench the rest of the year, offering support for the team in any way she could.
“I was just a support system, honestly,” Oliver said. “Because without me it was kind of hard for them, too, so just being there to support them helped.”
The support that Anderson head coach Jon Gin and his staff have given to Oliver through her rehabilitation process has only solidified in her mind that she made the right choice.
“Of course my coach has been in contact with me, and he’s been helping me through the process,” Oliver said. “And them reassuring me that I have nothing to worry about and that he’s going to be there for me to help me through the situation. They have a bunch of good trainers over there that are going to help me get back to where I used to be, and I’m going to push myself to be back to where I can play.”
And Oliver is looking forward to when she is finally back on the court, this time as a college basketball player.
“It’s going to feel amazing,” Oliver said. “I honestly can’t wait.”
Oliver’s recruitment picked up after her junior season, with her first offer from Alabama-Huntsville. Several other offers, Tusculum and Anderson among them, followed in short order. Oliver credited switching AAU teams to B-Maze Elite with how much her recruitment heated up.
“And they helped tremendously,” Oliver said of B-Maze. “I would go there every day after school last year and Jevaughn Barnes, he was one of my trainers slash mentors, and he was a coach for them, he took me in and he was wanting me to become the best that I could be and he wanted me to get the best recruitment, so he worked with me every day after school until like 10 to 11 at night and I would be driving back home from Knoxville.”
When taking her visits, it was Anderson that made Oliver feel the most at home.
“They way the girls clicked. When I went on my official visit, it’s like they all love being there together,” Oliver said. “And the coach (Gin) loves including them in everything, like they’ll go to the lake together with our coach, and he just really cares. And most coaches are like, they want you to be their player, they don’t want you to be their kid. And I think there’s a limit to both of it. They really do a good job there.”
Oliver intends to major in business at Anderson, with the goal of one day starting her own basketball organization for girls.
