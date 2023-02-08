McMinn County came out determined – and perhaps a bit angry – against Cleveland with a finish atop the District 5-4A standings on the line for both teams.
The Cherokees raced out to a 21-6 lead by the end of the first quarter, never let the Blue Raiders back within single digits, and finished off a 79-55 win Tuesday at McMinn County High School that secured the No. 1 seed for the district tournament for the second straight year.
The Tribe (20-8, 11-1 District 5-4A) avenged an 11-point loss earlier in the season at Cleveland, one in which it was significantly out-rebounded. McMinn made it a point to rectify that in the rematch at home, with more at stake.
Reese Frazier scored 11 of his game-high 27 points in the first quarter, and the sophomore had 22 by a halftime that had the Cherokees ahead 41-28. Hayden Smith, one of McMinn’s four seniors honored for Senior Night, scored 11 of his 17 points in the first half and also pulled seven rebounds for the game.
“Reese Frazier was tremendous early,” said McMinn head coach Randy Casey. “We shot it well and we moved the ball well, and like we always do. And the key for us tonight was we really focused on rebounding. Down there (at Cleveland) they kicked our tails on the boards, and tonight we pretty much broke even. And if we break even, we’re going to make more shots than just about anybody. And that’s what we want to do. And we’ve got shotmakers and we’ve got tough kids. And the game plan, I couldn’t have asked them to do anything more exactly like what I wanted them to do than they did tonight. And all the years I’ve been doing this, that’s one of the best performances any one of my teams has ever had.”
The latest Associated Press state polls may have given the Cherokees a little extra motivation, as well. Cleveland (20-7, 10-2) had returned to the state rankings at No. 8 in Class 4A this week. Moreover, Bradley Central, whom McMinn swept this regular season, remained in the 4A rankings at No. 10.
Meanwhile, the Tribe was unranked and received no votes this week.
“It’s amazing how those things find their way to the board in the locker room,” Casey said. “And we just talked about, ‘Hey, this one’s ranked, that one’s ranked, this one’s ranked, that one’s ranked. Where are we at?’ And our guys, I’ll be honest with you, it made them mad. And I think that was a part of it tonight, I sure do.”
A Jasen Brooks bucket to start the third quarter brought Cleveland as close as it would get the rest of the game, down 41-30. The Cherokees struck back with a 16-3 run that ballooned their lead to 57-33, their largest to that point.
Trent Peak scored all seven of his points in the third quarter, which ended with the Tribe up 62-40. Tucker Monroe, also a senior, scored 11 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, in which McMinn had led by as much as 25 points.
Caden Hester filled the stat sheet well beyond his two Senior Night points with team highs of nine rebounds, five assists and six steals. Point guard Davion Evans, also a senior, had five points and three assists.
“This group, they have continued to come together and come together and come together and play for each other, and they’re so unselfish,” Casey said. “And it shows on the floor, like tonight. Tucker had 21, Reese 27, Hayden 17. And you know what, Caden Hester was a force. What did he have, two points? But (nine) rebounds, steals, all that kind of stuff. Everybody in there (locker room) is happy. Nobody’s mad that they didn’t score 20, nobody’s mad because they didn’t score 12, nobody’s mad that they didn’t get enough shots, whatever. Everybody’s happy, and that’s when it’s fun.”
The Cherokees will begin the District 5-4A tournament in the semifinal round, with a Region 3-4A berth already assured. McMinn will play that semifinal against the winner between No. 4 seed Walker Valley and the No. 5 seed, which will either be Rhea County or Howard.
“We just wait and see what happens. And I think that last year, being the top seed, we let our foot off the pedal a bit and let Walker Valley get us,” Casey said. “I don’t think this group will let that happen this year. I think we’ll keep our foot on the pedal. And we’ll have just a little different approach as we get ready for it. And we’ll just see how it plays out, and whoever we play, let’s play. And we’re just happy with what we’ve done, but we’re not satisfied.”
Trailing nearly the entire game, but never by more than eight points, the Lady Tribe (18-13, 7-5) held a 50-47 lead with 48 seconds remaining.
“We’ve been getting better all year. And right there at the end we run into the depth problem again,” said Lady Cherokees head coach David Tucker. “But the effort’s there, and we’re getting better and getting better, and we’ve just got to believe a little bit more. And we will, we will. But all of them came to play, and it was great, and the crowd was great, and that makes it fun.”
But Cleveland (24-8, 10-2) nabbed three straight offensive rebounds of missed free throws to help fuel an 8-0 run that denied McMinn on its Senior Night for its six seniors. That led to four points for Milah Williams and two of Lauren Hurst’s four free throws that pulled the Lady Raiders back ahead 55-50.
An Aubrey Gonzalez 3-pointer cut McMinn’s new deficit back to 55-53, keeping its hopes alive with 5.1 seconds left, but two Williams free throws sealed the Lady Tribe’s defeat.
“They (Cleveland) are pretty big ladies, and we were there blocking them out, but they were just a little bit taller,” Tucker said. “But there’s just a lot of things that could have happened, but we were right there and had a chance, and that’s all you ask.”
Until that fourth quarter, the only lead McMinn had was a ceremonial Senior Night layup for Peytyn Oliver at the start of the game. Oliver, a Tennessee Sports Writers Association (TSWA) All-State honoree last year, had sustained a season-ending ACL tear in December. Cleveland got a free layup on the other end to make the score 2-2, and then the game played out for real.
But unlike the Lady Tribe’s 29-point loss at Cleveland earlier in the season, McMinn trailed just 13-9 after one quarter and 25-19 at halftime. The Lady Cherokees were down 39-31 late in the third quarter, but Brooklyn Stinnett drained a 3-pointer and drew a foul in the process, then made the free throw to complete a four-point play with three seconds left before the fourth period.
With McMinn down 39-35, Stinnett started the fourth quarter with another three. Katie Elliott hit from long distance to tie at 45-45 with 3:35 left, and two Gonzalez free throws put the Lady Tribe ahead for the first time since the first quarter, 47-45, with two minutes remaining. Two more Gonzalez free throws made the Lady Cherokees’ lead 50-47, but it did not last.
Gonzalez led McMinn with 16 points, and Stinnett finished with 10 and Moses nine.
Oliver, Moses, Stinnett, Nevaeh Hjulberg, Reagan Goforth and Audrey Goins were the seniors honored for Senior Night.
McMinn and Cleveland were already locked into the No. 3 and No. 2 seeds, respectively, for the District 5-4A tournament, which makes it likely they will meet again in the tournament semifinal round for the third straight year. But before that potential match-up, the Lady Cherokees begin the tournament in the quarterfinals against No. 6 Ooltewah or No. 7 Howard.
