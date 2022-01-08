That Tennessee Wesleyan needed to close its game against Milligan on a 10-0 run to escape with its first win of 2022 came as no surprise to coach Ray Stone.
The Bulldogs trailed 78-73 before that final spurt over the last 3:52, as the hot-shooting Buffaloes went cold and missed their final seven field goal attempts and six free throws, and TWU came away with the 83-78 victory Thursday at James L. Robb Gymnasium.
Milligan had started the season with 11 losses but was coming off its first win on Tuesday over Reinhardt. And Wesleyan (11-3, 8-2 AAC) was close to being the Buffaloes’ second straight victim after five straight Milligan points broke a 73-73 tie.
“We knew they were going to be scrappy, backs against the wall coming into tonight,” Stone said. “They were just coming off a good win at home against Reinhardt. And so you can’t look at records. You’ve got to go out there and treat everybody the same and go out here and compete, and we knew they were going to give us a run for our money.”
The Bulldogs scored the game’s first 10 points and led 14-2 before Milligan (2-11, 1-9) answered with a 15-6 spurt and cut TWU’s lead to two points four different times in the first half.
Wesleyan increased its lead to 39-31 at halftime, but the Buffaloes had another run in them of 11-0, capped with two 3-pointers that gave them their first lead, 52-47, with 14:19 left in the game.
Elisha Mayberry responded with a three-point play for TWU, and the Bulldogs never let Milligan get ahead by more than five points before getting back ahead on Jonathan Webb’s dunk and two free throws, 65-64, with 8:13 remaining.
Three ties and five lead changes followed before Milligan, who shot 58.8% from the floor in the second half and made nine 3-pointers for the game, had its last five-point lead — then suddenly could not make a shot.
Bryant Bernard answered with a jump shot, then tied the game at 78-78 after being fouled on a three attempt and making all ensuing free throws. Mayberry put the Bulldogs ahead for good at 80-78 with 2:18 left, as Milligan’s sudden shooting woes continued. Bernard made three of his four remaining free throws in the last minute to seal TWU’s victory.
The Bulldogs overcame a 1-14 shooting performance from 3-point range. TWU has made only one three in its last 25 attempts, dating back to Tuesday’s loss at Union.
“Santa Claus didn’t bring us a jump shot for Christmas this year, but we didn’t shoot the ball well at Union,” Stone said. “We were 0-11 from three, and we were 1-14 tonight. So that’s something we’re going to work on. It’s part of the game, you’re going to get shooting slumps, and there are going to be some nights where the basket is going to seem very wide and we’ll make everything. But the thing about it was we had to adjust and take to our advantage of getting the ball in the lane and getting good shots around the basket.”
Bernard, who crossed the 1,000-point threshold for his career in December, led five double-digit scorers for TWU with 16 points. Mayberry scored 15 points, Ray Tyler 13, Ty Patterson 12 and Djimon Wilson 10. Brendon Tyler grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds to go with his eight points.
As of press time Thursday night, the Bulldogs were scheduled to play 2 p.m. Saturday at home against St. Andrews, but the status of the game was in doubt. The women’s game that was scheduled for noon Saturday was already postponed.
