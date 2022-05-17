HIXSON – Elena Kurowski and Kylee Hockman have been high-caliber singles players through their high school tennis careers, but the two McMinn County juniors worked on becoming a better doubles team for the past week.
That effort paid off, as Hockman and Kurowski were on another level and barely challenged on their march to the Region 3-AA girls' doubles championship Monday at Hixson High School, which also clinched them an appearance in the TSSAA state tournament.
Kurowski and Hockman cruised 6-1, 6-1 over Hixson's Brentlea Rodgers and Janvi Patel in the semifinal round. Then facing a rematch of last week's District 5-AA title match against Bradley Central's Audrey Keenum and L'Angel Cook, Kurowski and Hockman finished off a 6-0, 6-0 win in the region championship round.
"In singles, you really have to focus on only yourself, but in doubles you have to lift each other up and you have to work well together,” Hockman said. “And that's what we've been working on.
"Being around each other and going to the games together and just getting to know each other.”
“Building the bond, like in chemistry,” Kurowski added.
Talking on the court is a key part of a doubles team's success, and one of the main things Kurowski mentioned the duo worked on over the week since their district title.
"We had to learn how to communicate a lot,” Kurowski said. “We were struggling a little bit at the beginning.”
“But we got the hang of it,” Hockman added.
Hockman's and Kurowski's singles experience, however, helped in their title match when they focused on controlling the baseline against Keenum and Cook, who scored several points at the net against them in a tighter district championship match the previous week.
"Using our baseline skills helps us a lot,” Kurowski said. “We're two singles players but on a doubles team, so we've got to use what our strengths are, which is the baseline.”
This time, Kurowski and Hockman limited their opponents' chances near the net, and the Bradley duo had no answer.
"We had been working on not hitting it to the net, because Bradley is really good net team,” Hockman said. “And when we play baseline really well, so we can defend our own on the baseline. So if we played our game, then we'll win.”
And the McMinn team quickly put coach Lynn Monroe's concerns to rest.
"They took care of business today,” Monroe said. “I was a little bit worried because Bradley's team has given us a little bit of trouble and they got a few games off of us the couple times we've played them. But they came out and took care of things early, and they were ready to go to state.”
And after battling each other for the trip to the TSSAA Spring Fling at this point last season, Hockman and Kurowski are headed to Murfreesboro together this time, without the bittersweet emotions from last year.
"One of us is not crying this year, and we're enjoying it together,” Hockman said.
"Now I get to play with Kylee (at state) instead of warming up with her,” added Kurowski, who competed at state in singles last year, reaching the semifinals. “Last time it was warm-up and my coach, and now it's like were playing together. I'm excited for that experience again.”
There is one order of business left before next week, however. The entire McMinn girls' tennis team plays its sectional match 3:30 p.m. CDT Thursday at Green Hill, with a team state appearance on the line.
"Hopefully our whole team will be there if we win substate on Thursday,” Hockman said. “So we're just going to be ready to win.”
In boys' singles, Tucker Monroe battled past Will Harding of East Hamilton in the semifinals, overcoming a first-set loss to win 3-6, 6-1, 6-1. Then matched up against Walker Valley's Jacob Johnson again, Monroe put up some resistance at the end of each set before falling 6-2, 6-3.
Monroe was down 5-1 in the second set before winning the next two games and was two points from getting within 5-4 before Johnson closed it out.
"Tucker played with him quite a few games,” Lynn Monroe said. “And there for a little while he was coming back and did play some good points. But it is what it is. He had a good year.”
But Johnson, who earned his second straight trip to state in boys' singles, was on a different level.
"Especially from last year to this year, he's really improved,” Monroe said. “He's a good player. Nobody has really given him any trouble this year. Tucker gave him probably more than anybody.”
Kurowski and Hockman begin the state tournament 9 a.m. CDT Thursday, May 26, at the Adams Tennis Complex in Murfreesboro. They will be matched up against Lauren Perry and Rylea McNamara of Coffee County in the first round.
If Hockman and Kurowski win the first round, they will play the semifinal at 2 p.m. that day. The championship round, if they advance that far, will take place 11 a.m. Friday.
