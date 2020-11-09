Tennessee Wesleyan pulled out an 85-84 victory over visiting Montreat on Saturday.
The Bulldogs took a one-point lead with three seconds left to play on a pair of free throws by Bryant Bernard to give Wesleyan the Appalachian Athletic Conference victory.
It’s early in the season, but it’s a victory that shows the Bulldogs can compete with anybody in the AAC as Montreat was picked to finish second in the conference.
“It was a back and fourth game, very scrappy and very physical,” TWU Coach Ray Stone said. “It’s early, but I think this shows us where we are. This is a win that we can build on going forward.”
The Bulldogs (2-0, 1-0 in AAC) will travel to Point University (4-1, 1-0) on Tuesday with the tip off set for 7 p.m. Point suffered its first district loss on Saturday against Milligan.
“Every game is a tough game on the road in this league and they are going to be hungry to get back in the win column,” Stone said.
Montreat jumped out to a 16-9 lead before the Bulldogs battled back to tie the game at 16-16 and then took an 18-16 lead on a bucket by Billy Balogun with 10:48 left in the first half.
The rest of the first half was a back and forth affair and the game was tied 37-37 with 41 seconds left. A basket and two free throws gave Montreat the 40-37 halftime advantage.
The Cavaliers held a very slim lead for much of the second half and were ahead 70-66 with just over five minutes to play.
But a free throw and then a basket by Cameron Montgomery tied the game at 70-70 with 3:54 to play.
Wesleyan later took an 83-79 lead after a pair of shots by by Jonathan Webb.
Montreat ended up leading by one point, 84-83, but fouled Bernard with 2.4 seconds to play.
“I wasn’t nervous at all,” Stone said. “He did what he had to do. He had missed a couple of free throws earlier in the half and we just talked about what he needed to do (on free throws) and he did it. He is a leader and he stepped up for us.”
Bernard drained both free throws to put TWU up 85-84. Balogun then stole the ball to end the game.
