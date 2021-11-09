A one-goal margin was all the difference for both Tennessee Wesleyan soccer teams this weekend.
For the No. 4-seeded men’s team, it meant at least one more game, with a Dave Neijenhuis finish off a Wynand Wessels assist in the 35th minute holding up for a 1-0 win over fifth-seed Union in the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) tournament quarterfinals Friday at the TWU soccer and lacrosse complex.
The women, also seeded No. 4, could not follow suit Saturday, however. Five-seed Point scored twice in the first half, and the Lady Bulldogs could not complete a second-half rally and had their season end in the tourney quarterfinals with a 2-1 loss at home.
Brook Biddle, a former McMinn County standout, scored the TWU women’s goal in the 74th minute with Marte Stokseth and Cristina Escrig assisting, but several other scoring chances for the Lady Bulldogs went wide of the goal or into the keeper’s hands in the last 16 minutes.
The Lady Bulldogs (13-5-1) lost despite shot advantages of 13-4 overall and 8-3 on goal.
The Wesleyan men, on the other hand, were actually out-shot overall 11-9, though the Bulldogs did land more of their shots on frame than Union did with a 6-4 shots on goal advantage. Union attempted eight corner kicks to TWU’s two.
The Bulldogs (12-6-1) were the only higher seed to win their quarterfinal, which suddenly leaves them the highest remaining seed in an upset-filled AAC tournament. That means TWU’s men will be at home for the rest of the conference tourney.
In other men’s semifinal action, No. 8 seed St. Andrews stunned top seed Columbia International 1-0, No. 7 seed Montreat ousted two-seed Milligan after a 1-1 tie by winning the penalty kick shootout 5-4, and No. 6 point upended three-seed Reinhardt 1-0.
The Bulldogs will host St. Andrews for the AAC tournament semifinal 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. A win Tuesday would put TWU in the championship game Friday, which it would also play at home.
