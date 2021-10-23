The Etowah City School girls' basketball team lost a 30-29 heartbreaker to Copper Basin on Thursday.
Madi Deakin led ECS with 10 points. Lily Plemons scored 7 and Sierra Johnson, Payton Dixon and Anna Carroccio 4 each.
For Copper Basin, Alexis Hyatt scored 15 and Kendra Deal 9.
