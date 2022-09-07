DECATUR – Meigs County approaches this week in an unusual situation.
For the first time since the 2015 season, the Tigers hold a losing record, which they will strive to rectify when they travel to Signal Mountain for a non-region game 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Meigs (1-2) is coming off a 17-14 loss last week at home to Bledsoe County. That Region 3-2A opener was the first game this season the Tigers entered the fourth quarter with a lead, only to let it slip away. The previous two games, Meigs was trailing heading into the final period; it rallied to a win over Sweetwater in Week 1 but then fell at The King’s Academy in Week 2.
The Tigers, who are still in the process of making up for the graduation of an accomplished 15-member senior class from last year, will be looking to improve on an offensive performance that netted only 221 yards of total offense against Bledsoe, including just 113 rushing yards on 30 plays.
Of those rushing yards, 44 of them had come on one play, a Bryson Hiefnar touchdown run in the first quarter.
Signal Mountain (1-2) is also seeking a win after losing 17-14 Friday at McMinn Central. Against the Chargers, Eagles quarterback Cash Keene threw for 271 yards on 21-34 passing, but he also tossed two interceptions. Keene’s top target is Blake Wolfard, who caught 11 passes for 178 yards against Central.
The Eagles allowed 249 yards of offense from Central, making them another potential challenge for a Tigers’ offense still trying to find some consistency.
A road win for the Tigers could give them some momentum heading back into Region 3-2A play the following week at home against Tellico Plains.
