ENGLEWOOD — Not even a little first-half foul trouble could stop the Chargerettes from putting on a pre-Thanksgiving show at the expense of their first Class AAA opponent of the season.
Highly touted freshman Molly Masingale scored a career-high 26 points in just her third high school basketball game, and the McMinn Central girls dismissed William Blount 75-37 on Tuesday in The Roundhouse.
“I feel like they’re getting more used to each other and playing together,” said Chargerettes assistant coach Christy Buckner, who for the third straight game was guiding the team with head coach Johnny Morgan out due to contact tracing. “They’re getting more reps in practice and in games, they’re getting more comfortable with each other and being able to read each other a little bit better.”
Masingale scored seven points of a 9-0 first-quarter run — a putback of an offensive rebound, a 3-pointer and a 15-foot baseline jumper — that put Central (3-0) ahead 13-6 and had the Lady Governors chasing the rest of the evening.
“Molly had a great game tonight. She came out from the get-go, shot it very well the first quarter and continued to shoot it well,” Buckner said. “She got on the boards well, and she had a great game for us tonight as a freshman.”
Central led 17-10 after one quarter, and Maddox Mayfield, also a freshman, and Kellan Baker continued the Chargerettes’ assault with steal-and-scores to start the second quarter.
However, foul trouble also mounted for the Chargerettes, who were whistled 14 times in the first half compared to only five times for William Blount (1-3). The Lady Govs parlayed that foul discrepancy into 15 free throw attempts in the second quarter alone, making 11 of them. That helped William Blount close the first half on a 7-2 run and trim the Central lead, which was as much as 16 points, to 35-25 at halftime.
But Central was still able to maintain a double-digit margin through that foul trouble, with Masingale swiping two consecutive backcourt steals of inbound passes for a pair of buckets, and Kara Crabtree and Carsi Beaty also making shots that quarter.
“I just think they stayed focused and stayed with the gameplan, and we kept reminding them, ‘Just do your part. Don’t worry about the calls and those kind of things,’” Buckner said. “And I thought they did a good job of that tonight.”
A Beaty finish through contact, Mayfield putback and 3-pointers from Masingale and Carlee Rule ignited a 20-8 third quarter for the Chargerettes, which included a 17-0 run. William Blount scored the quarter’s last seven points, but Central’s 19-4 fourth quarter, with Masingale scoring six of the final period’s first eight points, sealed the result.
Baker finished with 14 points, and Crabtree added 12 and Mayfield six.
Both Central teams are scheduled to return to action Tuesday at Rhea County, another AAA opponent, with the girls tipping off at 6 p.m. and the boys at 7:30.
