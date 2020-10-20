It was a tough week for local Sequoyah Conference youth football teams this week as only two squads brought home victories.
Meigs was swept and both the Chargers and McMinn won just once.
This was the last week of the regular season with the playoffs starting this Saturday. The playoffs are at Dayton, Loudon and at the Chargers this weekend with playoff sites changing next weekend.
Those in the league playoffs are those that finished higher in the standings while those in the classic playoffs are those that finished lower in the standings and have their own separate playoffs.
This week’s playoff schedule includes (at Dayton) McMinn Cutters vs Meigs at 9:30 a.m. (league), Meigs Hoppers vs Tellico at 1:15 p.m. (classic); (at Chargers) Chargers Crickets vs Madisonville (classic) at 10 a.m., Chargers Cutters vs Tellico (classic) at 11:15 a.m., Meigs Crickets vs Polk at 12:30 p.m. (classic), McMinn Hoppers vs Polk at 1:45 p.m. (league); and (at Loudon) McMinn Crickets vs Vonore (league) at 4:15 p.m.
Coaches or team administrators are encouraged to turn in their game reports. The Daily-Post Athenian will post those game reports online on Tuesday and then publish the reports Wednesday or Friday as space allows.
This past week’s games, as turned in by coaches or team administrators, are as follows:
Meigs vs. Lenoir City (LCYFO)
Crickets
LCYFO 28, Meigs 16
Offensively, Kalix Kilpatrick had 13 carries for 144 yards, including an 84 yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion. Jordan Blair had five carries for 68 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion.
Defensively, Jordan Blair led the Tigers with seven tackles. Wyatt Dotson, Dawson Hurst and Kilpatrick had two tackles each. Blair, Atlas Shannon and Jax Jamerson had one tackle each.
Hoppers
LCYFO 22, Meigs 8
Offensively, Dalton Bean had 87 yards on 17 carries with one touchdown and a two-point conversion. Ethan Malone had 15 yards on four carries and Gavin Harris had four yards on three carries.
Branson Williams, Bean and Malone had two tackles each. Isaac Letang added one tackle.
Cutters
LCYFO 20, Meigs 0
Offensively, Carter Schroeder had 33 yards on 11 carries. Briar Roberts had four carries for 19 yards. Caiden West had six yards on two carries. Wyatt Hopson had three yards. Hopson had one completed pass to Carson Yard for 10 yards.
Defensively, Walk Hickman led the Tigers with eight tackles. Hopson, Trevion Ferguson and Adam Mason added six tackles each. Schroeder had five tackles. West added four. Kennedy Smith and Yard had three each. DaQuan Lenoir, Roberts and Ethan Talley added two each.
The Tigers broke up several passes during the game including three by Smith, two by Mason, one by Hopson and one by West.
McMinn vs Sweetwater
Super Crickets
McMinn 22, Sweetwater 6
The McMinn County Super Crickets defeated the Sweetwater Wildcats, ending the game with a final score of 22-6.
Zayne McGrail, the offensive MVP, had a busy day with 106 yards, two touchdowns and two tackles. Neyland Roberts had 73 yards and a two-point conversion. Jesse Roberts rounded out the offense with 32 yards, a touchdown, a two-point conversion and a tackle.
Wyatt Collins, the defensive MVP, had six tackles. Laz Lethcoe and Koen Jacoway each had two tackles. Rounding out the defense with one tackle was Braynell Gardner.
Others that contributed to Saturday’s win against the Wildcats were Ben Bradford, David Cronan, Gannon Lankford, Zayden King, Titan Childs, Cooper Withrow, Nicki Collins, Kaison Leverett, Jaeceion Spann, Trystan Spaugh, Rose Hampton, Alex Sledge and Joe Gossett.
The Cherokees’ Super Crickets finished third in the conference and will have a first round bye in the playoffs.
Chargers vs Vonore
Crickets
Vonore 28, Chargers 0
William Jackson led the Chargers with 51 yards while Ryan Foster finished with 38 and Jayden Ruebush rushed for 18 yards.
Defensively, Foster made one solo tackle and four assisted tackles. Jackson and Rhodes Pittman each made one solo tackle and two assisted tackles while Ruebush had one assisted and one solo tackle. Mario Blakely and Jessiah Villarreal both had one assisted tackle.
Hoppers
Chargers 26, Vonore 0
Demetrius Stoudemire rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown and Porter Grueber scored two touchdowns and rushed for 51 yards. Larry James McMurray rushed for 13 yards and Leelynd Garcia finished with six yards rushing.
Defensively, Garcia made an interception while Stoudemire made two solo tackles and four assisted tackles. Tucker Williams, Brayden Natoala and Gunner Cooley each made two assisted and two solo tackles. McMurray, Christopher Humphrey, Deion Sanders and Gruber each made one solo tackle. Sanders also was in on three assisted tackles.
