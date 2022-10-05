McMinn Central is hoping its fans can bring it “extra juice” in Friday night’s region game versus Loudon.
The Chargers (5-2, 3-0 Region 3-3A) take on the Loudon Redskins 7:30 p.m. at Charger Field with playoff implications on the line. A win versus the Redskins (4-3, 1-2) would guarantee Central a home playoff opener.
“Our fanbase and community, our support system, student section has been absolutely great all season home and away, but especially at home,” said Central head coach Matt Moody. “I think getting to play in front of the majority of our students will give us some extra juice.”
Central won its third region game with a nail-biting 17-14 win last Friday at Kingston. Playing another region opponent this week in Loudon, Moody knows that the Redskins are ready for the
test versus his Chargers.
“Loudon is a very well-coached team,” Moody said. “(Redskins) coach (Jeff) Harig, they do a really good job with their guys over there, very disciplined and play hard and get after it. They got some talented kids, got some athletes offensively and defensively. We talked all year about the region schedule … and how it’s a lot of teams that are equal and it’s a lot of really good football games in our region this year and it’s almost like anybody can beat anybody on a Friday night and we don’t expect it to be different this Friday.”
Moody noted Central has to trust its plan that has been working for it all season if it wants to come out on top at Charger Field.
“The main thing for us offensively and defensively is just kind of trust our plan and our process and kind of what we have done to get to this point,” Moody said. “And that’s what it’s about every week. There’s a lot of different schemes out there and things people can put on film in ways that teams want to go about being successful, but for us we really have to focus on what we do and be the best us we can be and let everything else take care of itself.”
The Redskins are 2-1 in their last three games heading into this matchup, including a win versus Signal Mountain and a loss against Brainerd. Central has defeated both teams already this season.
Loudon lost to Sweetwater 31-13 earlier this season, a team Central has to face at the end of the year. All of the Redskins’ losses have come on the road this season, and they are 1-3 on the road and 3-0 at home.
This game versus Loudon, Moody said, can act as a sort of early playoff game for the Chargers and he understands how important seeding is to his football team.
“We are battling right now for seeding,” Moody said. “You know everybody wants one of those top two spots where you can host a game, at least one game, and hopefully we can take care of business and do that Friday.”
