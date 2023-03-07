TWU baseball splits Tuesday in Shreveport From staff reports Mar 7, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SHREVEPORT, Louisiana – The Tennessee Wesleyan baseball team split its two games Tuesday in Louisiana.The No. 3 Bulldogs (17-2) used a four-run eighth inning to defeat Texas A&M-Texarkana 5-3 in the first game. TWU then fell to No. 4 LSU-Shreveport 9-3.Cody McGill brought in the go-ahead RBI against Texarkana. Braxton Turner knocked three RBIs against LSU-Shreveport. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Baseball Sports Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Chargerettes to state after 2A sectional revenge against Alcoa Tennessee Consumer Alert: American Car Center closure Cherokees win first region championship since 2011, beat Cleveland for third straight time The drought is over: Chargerettes to state for first time since 2016 Cherokees fend off LaVergne in 4A sectional, reach state for first time since 2011 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
