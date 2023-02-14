DECATUR – Coach Sammy Perkinson was waiting for the moment Meigs County would stop messing around and finish off an opponent, and it finally happened with its postseason life on the line.
The third-seeded Tigers started the fourth quarter with a 15-2 run and put the clamps on an 84-61 win over six-seed Tellico Plains in their first-round game of the District 3-2A tournament Tuesday at Meigs County High School.
The last of six 3-pointers from game-high scorer Ethan Meadows, who finished with 30 points, came at the third-quarter buzzer to match the largest lead Meigs (12-15) had to that point at 17 points. With the Tigers ahead 66-49, Payton Armour (24 points) drilled his third triple of the game to begin the fourth quarter, and Levi Caldwell and Meadows capped the finishing run with back-to-back steal-and-scores, swelling Meigs’ lead to 81-51 before Perkinson subbed in the tail end of the bench.
“Just being able to close the door and stay focused, I was just so proud of the kids,” Perkinson said. “That’s the first time this year we’ve been in a game to where we’ve had a lead and we stayed focused. We’ve stayed focused against McMinn Central and against Loudon when we went into overtime and things like that when we had to stay focused, but we lost a lead up at Tellico, had a 17-point lead at halftime and lost it. So we finally learned to put somebody away, and maybe that’s a step in the right direction here in postseason.”
With the victory, the Tigers clinched a berth in the Region 2-2A tournament. Meigs also advanced to the District 3-2A tournament semifinal round, which it will play 6:30 p.m. Friday at No. 2 seed Sweetwater.
Tellico (6-17), meanwhile, had its basketball season end after one postseason game.
“Tellico is a much improved basketball team, though,” Perkinson said. “They’ve got a good squad, and I think defensively we’ve done a pretty good job on them and made it tough on some of their shooters, and we were able to shoot the ball good tonight, and that was the difference in the game.”
The bottom-seeded Bears had Perkinson worried in the days leading up to the tournament opener. Meigs had escaped the regular-season game at Tellico with a four-point win after having led by 17 points at halftime, and in the other regular-season game in Decatur, the Tigers hadn’t pulled away into double digits until the middle of the third quarter.
Ethan Meadows dished two assists resulting in back-to-back buckets for cousin Easton Meadows (11 points) to start the game, and Ethan Meadows also drained his first three 3-pointers in the first quarter on the way to 11 points and a 24-13 lead.
“He (Ethan Meadows) hit some really big shots tonight,” Perkinson said. “He made some big assists tonight, cousin-to-cousin, finding No. 41 down there, Easton, underneath the basket and getting him some easy buckets.”
But again Tellico continued to be pesky in the second quarter. Meigs led 43-28 with just over three minutes before halftime, but the Bears scored the last five of the half to get the margin to 43-33 entering the break.
Another Meadows connection, an Ethan assist for an Easton hoop, started a 9-2 Tigers run that yielded them their largest lead to that point, 52-35. The Bears continued to claw as close as 13 points, and Meigs was clinging ahead 63-49 before Ethan Meadows’ last three turned momentum the Tigers’ way for good.
“As I was telling them, I felt uneasy all week, but we come out of the gates tonight and come out playing pretty good defense and offensing the basketball really well, shooting the ball good and sharing the ball,” Perkinson said. “They shared it really good. And for a change, we were able to put somebody away. We were up 15 with two minutes to go in the half and let them cut it to 10. And then the third quarter I look out there and I don’t know how we’re up 17 points, but we were because we weren’t playing real good at that time. We did come out the third quarter playing pretty good though, to start it.”
