McMinn County’s girls have been quite successful within District 5-AAA play this season, and it has yielded them four All-District 5-AAA selections.
Peytyn Oliver, Jada Mack, Brooklyn Stinnett and Addie Smith all earned spots on the 17-member All-District team, which was announced Wednesday morning at the district’s meeting at First Baptist Church in Cleveland.
The Lady Cherokees finished regular-season district play 8-4, losing only to the two teams that finished ahead of them in the standings, Bradley Central and Cleveland. The Lady Tribe is the No. 3 seed for the District 5-AAA tournament.
“That’s the first time in several years that we’ve gotten that many on there,” said Lady Cherokees coach Tim McPhail. “And I think’s it’s obviously well deserved. We only lost four games within the district. We’ve had a really good year inside it, and we were at times competitive with the top two teams.”
Four boys from McMinn County earned spots on their 18-member All-District team, as well: Ty Runyan, Andrew Beavers, Hayden Frank and Davion Evans.
The Cherokees finished their regular-season district slate 7-5, with only one other loss to a team below the top two in the standings. McMinn’s boys could be either the No. 3 or the No. 4 seed for the District 5-AAA tournament, depending on the result of the Cleveland at Walker Valley game Friday.
“I’m proud for them. I think they deserve it,” said Cherokees coach Ed Clendenen. “They’ve had really good junior and senior years, right there. And I think they’re playing their best basketball of the season. So I’m really proud, and I’m glad they were recognized by their peers.”
Jalan James and Parker Bebb were also honorable mention from McMinn.
Anna Muhonen of Bradley Central was the girls’ Most Valuable Player. Oliver finished third in the MVP voting with 88 points – only 12 points behind Muhonen’s 100. Cleveland’s Jamaryn Blair was second in the girls’ MVP voting with 90 points.
The rest of the girls’ All-District team was: Hannah Jones, Sloan Carpenter, Jamiyah Williams, Ashton Crittenden, Kelsey Carman (Bradley); Jadyn Chestnutt, Mariyah Person, Brenna Droke (Cleveland); McKenna Hayes (East Hamilton); Michele Benson, Cayce Davis (Walker Valley).
Bradley’s Jason Reuter and Cleveland’s Tony Williams tied for girls’ Coach of the Year.
Kley McGowan of Cleveland was named the boys’ MVP. The rest of the boys’ All-District team was: Grant Hurst (Cleveland); Marcus Long, Darwin Randolph, Cade Pendleton, Jordan Harris, Haynes Eller (East Hamilton); Seth Sausville, Hayden Moore (Walker Valley); Mason Rothwell, Tucker Greene (Bradley); Deleon Petty (Ooltewah); Logan Ricketts, Will Ackerman (Soddy-Daisy).
East Hamilton's Andy Webb was voted the boys' Coach of the Year.
TOURNAMENT INFORMATION: All postseason games, including all District 5-AAA tournament games, will be played at the higher seed’s home court this season, due to TSSAA COVID-19 regulations.
If there is only one tournament game for any given evening at a venue, it will have a 7 p.m. start time. If both the girls’ and boys’ teams from one school happen to be playing at the same site on the same evening, the girls’ game will tip off at 6 p.m. and the boys’ game at 7:30.
All tickets for the District 5-AAA tournament will be $8, and no passes will be accepted. There will be no parking costs.
GIRLS’ BRACKET: The No. 3 seed Lady Cherokees will begin the district tournament Thursday, Feb. 18, against Wednesday’s winner between No. 6 Ooltewah and No. 7 Soddy-Daisy. Thursday’s game time depends on the McMinn boys’ final seeding; if the boys are seeded third, then both McMinn teams are playing at home Thursday, and the girls would start at 6. If the boys end up being seeded fourth, then the Lady Cherokees are the only McMinn team playing Thursday and would tip off at 7.
If the Lady Tribe wins Thursday, it would earn a berth in the Region 3-AAA tournament and also advance to the District 5-AAA semifinals Saturday, Feb. 20, at No. 2 Cleveland.
“We’re looking to get another shot at Cleveland on that Saturday,” McPhail said. “Of course, we’ve got to take care of business against either Soddy-Daisy or Ooltewah next Thursday, but we certainly want another shot at one of those top two teams.”
The girls’ consolation and championship games take place on Monday, Feb. 22.
On the opposite side of the bracket, Bradley Central is the No. 1 seed and awaits the winner of the 4-5 matchup between East Hamilton and Walker Valley.
BOYS’ BRACKET: The first thing the Cherokees will be doing is waiting for the results from Cleveland at Walker Valley on Friday.
If Cleveland wins Friday, McMinn will be the No. 3 seed and would begin the tournament 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, at home against Wednesday’s winner between No. 6 Ooltewah and No. 7 Soddy-Daisy. Walker Valley would be the No. 4 seed in this scenario.
If Walker Valley wins Friday, the Tribe falls to the No. 4 seed and would instead begin 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at home against No. 5-seeded archrival Bradley Central. Walker Valley would be the No. 3 seed in this case.
Whether they play Thursday or Friday, if the Cherokees win their tournament opener, they would qualify for the Region 3-AAA tournament and move on to the semifinal Saturday, Feb. 20 – at No. 2 East Hamilton if they were seeded third or at No. 1 Cleveland if they were seeded fourth.
However, Clendenen noted it may not make a whole lot of difference which seeding the Cherokees end up, as he anticipates that any potential opening opponent will be a challenge.
McMinn would know from experience just the past two seasons, having been on the good and the bad side of it. Two years ago, the Cherokees, as the No. 6 seed, upset third-seeded Walker Valley to advance to the region bracket. But one year later, the Tribe, seeded third, ended up on the wrong end of the 3-6 upset with a season-ending loss to No. 6 Ooltewah.
And going back two more seasons, McMinn, as the No. 5 seed, advanced to region play each of those by upsetting No. 4-seeded opponents from Bradley Central and East Hamilton.
“So every year, it seems like that 4-5 and 3-6 game is ripe for an upset because everybody’s so even,” Clendenen said. “It’s just whoever plays better on that night. So either way it goes, you’ve got your work cut out for you. You’ve just got to play your best and see how you advance.”
The boys’ consolation and championship games take place on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
