Tennessee Wesleyan's soccer results were mixed in the first pair of home games of the season this weekend.
The TWU men tied Bethel 1-1 on Friday in their home opener, and the Wesleyan women lost a 1-0 decision in their first game of the season Saturday against No. 18 SCAD-Savannah.
In the men's game, a Wynand Wessels penalty kick in the 19th minute lifted the Bulldogs (1-0-1) to a 1-0 lead they took into halftime. Bethel found the equalizing goal with less than five minutes left in the game.
Bethel out-shot TWU 11-5, but the Bulldogs put all of their attempts on frame, resulting in a 5-2 shots on goal advantage. Bethel also attempted seven corner kicks to Wesleyan's four. Yellow cards flew throughout the game, with the teams combining for seven. Each team was whistled for 14 fouls.
In the women's match, SCAD-Savannah found the winning goal in the 83rd minute. The Lady Bulldogs (0-1) were out-shot 18-3 overall and 10-0 on goal. TWU also attempted just two corner kicks, while SCAD-Savannah kicked 10.
Both TWU soccer teams remain at home for their next games. The men are back in action 4 p.m. Tuesday against Dalton State, who is ranked No. 15 in the NAIA poll. The Lady Bulldogs face another NAIA-ranked team in their next game 3 p.m. Wednesday against No. 16 Cumberland University.
TWU begins Appalachian Athletic Conference play at home against Milligan. The Bulldogs play their conference opener Sept. 9 and the women take the field for their AAC opener Sept. 10.
