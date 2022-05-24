SILVIS, Illinois — John Houk established himself as one of the NAIA’s top golfers last week.
The Tennessee Wesleyan sophomore finished in fourth place individually in the 2022 NAIA Men’s Golf Championships on Friday at the TPC at Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, making for the highest-ever finish for a men’s golfer in program history.
Houk, a four-time TSSAA state tournament golfer at McMinn Central, was named to the All-Tournament Team and an NAIA All-American. He finished with a four-day total of a 6-under-par 278, which was only two strokes behind eventual national champion Jakob Stavang Stubhaug of Keiser University. Houk shot 67 on the first day, 71 the second, 66 the third and 74 on the final day.
Houk’s was in a tie for seventh after the first day. His third-day 66 had moved him into third place approaching the final day.
During his third round, Houk birdied five times and made an eagle on No. 17.
The three golfers who finished the tournament ahead of Houk all shot a 1-over-par 72 on the final day. Houk approached No. 15 at even par, but a double bogey on No. 15 and bogey on No. 16 prevented him from perhaps moving up to the top of the national championship leaderboard. Houk still finished two strokes ahead of the fifth-place golfers.
The NAIA tournament field consisted of 170 individuals, with 103 making the cut after Wednesday.
Keiser ended up winning the team national championship out of 17 teams in the field.
