DECATUR - The Chargers held off a game Kingston team to capture a 77-61 win in the District 3-2A consolation game on Monday.
The Yellow Jackets were able to stay within striking range for much of the game despite not having leading scorer Colby Raymer available after he injured his knee in the tournament semifinals.
But in the end Central had too many scorers, including Darius Carden, who poured in 35 points.
Central was hoping to be playing for the district title on Tuesday instead of playing in the consolation game, but the Chargers were able to take care of business.
“It was a tough game to get up for when you hoped to be in the championship game,” Central Coach Daniel Curtis said. “But we got it together in the second half and got the bounce back win. Now it’s on to the region tournament and we are going to have to have our A game.”
Central will travel to either Tyner Academy or Brainerd on Saturday. Game time is 7 p.m.
Chargers 77, Yellow Jackets 61
Carden started off the game with a trey and then came a three-pointer by Gabe Masingale along with a bucket by Jyrel Arnwine. Three free throws and a bucket by Arnwine and a field goal by Masingale put Central ahead 15-8 after the first quarter.
Kingston hit a pair of three-pointers to start the second period and the Yellow Jackets stayed close until the five minute mark of the second.
Central later took a 29-20 lead on free throws by Cardin and Masingale and had a 31-14 halftime advantage.
Once again, Kington came out shooting to start the third quarter and hit a pair of treys.
Central responded with a bucket by McCain Baker, two baskets from Carden and a three-pointer by Masingale. That put Central up 40-30 with 5:15 left in the third.
Carden and Masingale continued to pace the Chargers in the third and then Isaiah Edmonds and Baker hit a couple of buckets.
Kingston hit a three-pointer to end the third quarter, but Central still led 52-42.
The Chargers continued to cling to a solid, but not overly comfortable, lead in the fourth quarter - usually 8-12 points.
Kingston did get to within 10 points at 68-58 with 2:50 left in the game, but Masingale made a bucket and then a free throw by Carden helped seal the 77-61 win for the Chargers.
Carden led the Chargers with 35 points, followed by Arnwine and Masingle with 11 each.
