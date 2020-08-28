FARRAGUT — McMinn County hasn’t had many opportunities to figure things out on the soccer pitch yet.
And that proved costly against a comparatively seasoned Farragut squad in a 2-0 loss Thursday at Farragut High School.
The Lady Cherokees (1-1) had come into Thursday’s match having played only once previously — that more than a week ago. The Lady Admirals (4-0), on the other hand, had three games under their belts already, including a victory over Powell and a 3-0 win over the same Oak Ridge team McMinn had beaten 3-2 to start the season.
McMinn had three games it would’ve played this past weekend wiped off its original schedule with the cancellation of the Smoky Mountain Cup this year due to COVID-19.
“We’re just trying to figure out who we are and what we need to work on because it’s hard to tell with just ourselves in practice,” said McMinn Coach Jordan Jacob. “So that’s more of what it tells us. Overall, it was a good test for us. Farragut is a great team, and these are the types of games we need to be playing, that way if we’re reaching later on in the postseason, we’re ready for those games.”
And the Lady Admirals’ speed up front caught the Lady Tribe defense flat-footed for much of the first half. Farragut made that speed pay off with a goal 17 minutes before halftime. Addie Smith partially deflected the initial shot attempt of Farragut’s Lexi Foley, but Maddie Martin then crossed in from the other side to clean up with a hard ground shot into the net.
“Our fitness levels played into that,” Jacob said. “It’s only our second game, and so we’re trying to find our feet under us. I thought the girls adjusted pretty well as the game went on and they were able to weather that storm a little bit, and we figured it out and limited their chances.”
The Lady Cherokees limited Farragut’s breakaway chances after halftime, but they couldn’t manufacture much offense themselves, either. McMinn was limited to only five shots on goal for the match — only one of those after halftime.
The Lady Admirals out-shot McMinn 20-13 overall and 13-5 on goal. Freshman goalkeeper Bella Hooper picked up 11 saves for the Lady Cherokees.
“They did a great job defensively against us,” Jacob said. “We weren’t able to create any great opportunities in front of goal. We had some that were close, but nothing spectacular. So just making sure that up front and the midfielders as well helping out on the attack and just figuring out how we need to score some goals.
“We just can’t rely on one single person to try to create it, because that’s not going to happen. Just team-wise, how are we going to create scoring opportunities?”
Farragut’s second goal came with 18:52 left in the game, with Madilyn Stark cleaning up on a ball that the Lady Tribe failed to clear out of their 18-yard box.
McMinn will play its first home game Tuesday at the McMinn County Soccer Complex, hosting Cleveland at 7 p.m. to begin District 5-AAA play. Tuesday’s match will also be Senior Night.
Her husband is former Tennessee Wesleyan and current Carson-Newman men’s soccer head coach Stephen Lyons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.