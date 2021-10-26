ROCKWOOD — Friday night’s game was one to forget for Charger fans.
McMinn Central had hoped defeating Rockwood would provide a boost in momentum for this week’s game versus Sweetwater that will determine the Chargers’ playoff fate. Instead, a batch of penalties and turnovers led to a 43-0 loss at Rockwood.
Central was flagged 15 times for 142 yards and turned the ball over four times. Even the coaching staff or fans were not immune as the officials called penalties on one or the other as everybody was exasperated at the amount of flags thrown.
But Rockwood made its own mistakes with numerous mistakes and four turnovers themselves. The Tigers, however, were able to average six yards a carry on the ground and broke off a few sizable runs to keep drives going.
Overall, it was not the night Central was looking for.
“We have to get better, it’s that simple,” Central head coach Matt Moody said. “I told them after the game that we all have to get better — that’s the players, the coaching staff, me — everybody. I needed to keep my cool better. I love this team. They come to practice and work hard. But we have to get better and the only way I know to do that is to keep working hard.”
The good news for the Chargers is this was a non-region game. This coming Friday will likely determine whether or not they make the playoffs, which Moody has stated is this year’s biggest goal.
Central will host Sweetwater this Friday at 7:30 p.m. for an important region matchup.
“The best we can figure it, we win and we’re in,” Moody said about this week’s playoff implications.
The first quarter was filled with penalties and turnovers on both sides.
Central recovered an early Tiger fumble, only to be denied on fourth and two. Rockwood then fumbled again, but the Chargers again were denied on fourth and two after picking up solid yardage on third down on a pass from Novice Cox to Bay Harbison.
Rockwood then threw a touchdown pass to go up 7-0 with 5:47 left in the first quarter.
The Chargers then embarked on a long drive starting at their own 33.
Hunter Cook had a couple of nice runs and Cox completed passes to Harbison, Darius Carden and Mason Sheppard. Carden would later have to leave the game due to injury but, as of Friday night, it is not expected to keep him out of the Sweetwater game.
Central moved the ball down to the Rockwood 30, before a fumble stalled the drive.
The Tigers later made it 14-0 on a 24-yard touchdown run near the end of the first quarter.
After a Central punt, the Tigers scored again to make it 20-0, this time on a nine yard scoring run, with 9:32 left until the half.
Central put together another long drive, probably the longest of the night, on its next possession. Cox had a couple of runs and completed a pass to Harbison for a gain of about 12.
The Chargers drove the ball from the Central 20 to the Rockwood nine. A few plays later, on fourth and two, Central was again denied on short yardage. Central went 0-3 on the night on fourth downs, with at least two of those being fourth and short.
“Sometimes we have just got to go and impose our will,” Moody said.
That’s also when Central players, coaches and some fans started losing their tempers. A Central player was called for a personal foul on the failed fourth down conversion after the play was over. Later, with Rockwood moving the ball, a Central coach or fan said something to get an unsportsmanlike penalty and someone else got another unsportsmanlike penalty later.
The result was that instead of Rockwood starting its next drive at its own two, the Tigers began on their own 31 and then were helped along down the field until they scored from the Central 13, where they ran the ball in.
That put Rockwood up 27-0 with 3:47 left in the first half.
Two more penalties hurt Central on its final drive of the first half and the Chargers had to punt. Cox came up with an interception to end the half with the Tigers up 27-0.
Any hopes of a dramatic comeback were quickly dashed on the second play of the second half when Rockwood scored on an interception for a touchdown to make it 35-0 and start the running clock.
Central’s next drive, a good one moving from its own 28 to Rockwood’s territory, ended with an interception.
As an example of how it was not Central’s night, Rockwood scored again in the fourth quarter on a nine yard run. The hold was poor on the extra-point attempt, but the holder was able to pick up the ball and run in the two-point conversion to make it 43-0.
The end of the game was unusual as well, as Rockwood, deep in its own territory, called timeout with 0.9 seconds to play. Central then called three straight timeouts before the final kneeldown.
Central ran 47 plays for 221 yards while Rockwood ran 31 plays for 264 total yards, including 26 rushes for 164 yards on the ground. Central gained 104 yards on 27 carries.
Cox completed nine passes on 20 attempts for 117 yards and also ran 31 yards on eight attempts. He also threw two interceptions, but was under pressure both times.
“I thought Novice played a great game,” Moody said. “He did a really nice job on our RPOs and had some nice runs.”
The leading rusher for the Chargers was Cook with 54 yards on 13 carries. Central got several solid games from receivers with Gabe Masingale catching three passes for 33 yards and Harbison catching four passes for 66 yards.
Both teams turned the ball over four times. Central had seven penalties on offense for 45 yards and eight penalties for 97 yards on defense. Unofficially, Rockwood had six penalties for 55 yards.
