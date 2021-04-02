McMinn County took a while to figure things out at the plate, but Thursday’s game was as good as over when it did.
The Cherokees exploded for six runs in the fourth inning and three in the fifth to take down Sweetwater 10-0 in five-inning run-rule fashion at McMinn County High School.
“I think, I hope we’re starting to make an adjustment at the plate,” said Tribe coach Matt Ray. “Hopefully guys are understanding what they’re doing and ways to fix it. And we’re scrapping and finding a way to score some runs.”
McMinn (6-4) could only muster one hit, a Ty Barnett single, in the first two innings. But in the third inning, the Cherokees started making better contact, with Ollie Akens and Andrew Ronne hitting one-out singles and Will Grimmett’s sacrifice bunt plating the Tribe’s first run.
“It’s the same thing that we’ve been struggling with the last week or two,” Ray said. “We’re a little too antsy in the box. We’re chasing pitches and we’re not aggressive enough on good pitches to hit, and then we’re trying to make our minds up on whether we want to swing or not.”
Ryan Guthrie (W) gave the Cherokees all the time they needed to make their offensive adjustments, striking out seven against just one walk and five hits in his five-inning shutout.
Guthrie’s only real moment of danger came in the top of the fourth inning after a Ty Ezell double, a hit batter and a walk loaded bases for Sweetwater with one out. But a pop out and then a rundown between third base and home plate ended that threat and kept the Wildcats off the scoreboard.
McMinn promptly took advantage, starting with a Hayden Frank lead-off single and a Matthew Pledge double. Barnett’s ground out plated the first run of the Tribe’s six-spot. Andrew Beavers drew a walk, Jace Hyde bunted for a single, and an error on Ollie Akens’ ground ball scored another.
Andrew Ronne sent three runners home with a double to center field and scored McMinn’s sixth run of the half inning after another Wildcat error on Will Grimmett’s grounder.
“We just tell them, trust yourself, commit to the pitches you want to swing at and stop trying to do too much,” Ray said. “We’re trying to keep it simple, and hopefully we’ll buy into that and we’ll see some success with that.”
In the fifth inning, Beavers reached base on a dropped third strike and Hyde singled, and the Cherokees scored the final three runs on two more Sweetwater errors on Ronne and Grimmett ground balls.
Hyde and Ronne each finished with two hits, as the Cherokees out-hit the Wildcats 8-5.
McMinn will stay home for its next game, 1 p.m. Saturday against Chattanooga private school McCallie.
