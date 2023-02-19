A promising sophomore wrestling season for Bettie Lynn had gotten off to an unfortunate start, which made her accomplishment toward the end of it that much more satisfying.
With a third-place finish in the 126-pound weight class of the Region 2 girls' tournament Friday at Franklin County High School in Winchester, Lynn qualified for the TSSAA State Wrestling Championships, becoming the first girl from McMinn County to do so since Autumn Brazzell in 2020.
It is a milestone Lynn believes she could not have done without her teammates and Lady Cherokees head coach Dustin Moore around.
“I feel Friday I put my all in and I'm extremely proud of the whole team,” said Lynn in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. “After each match the girls have came back stronger and I'm blessed to know I have the best team in my corner for state. These girls as well as Coach Dustin have gotten me here and I know without them this wouldn't have been possible.”
Lynn had broken her hand just before Thanksgiving and was sidelined until January. All Lynn could do while on the mend was practice as best she could to stay sharp.
“Throughout this time I made sure I was there for my team as much as possible and done everything I could in practice to stay where I need to be,” Lynn said.
With almost two months off the mat, Lynn had entered the region tournament as a lower seed than she might have otherwise. But she started out the tournament with a first-round pin in 1:01 of Cleveland's Shiloh Denton.
“She was very positive entering the tournament and wrestled confidently,” Moore said. “She wrestled better than I have ever seen her wrestle in that tournament and wrestling seems to really be clicking for her at the right time. I'm very proud of her and all of her teammates. Her teammates really push each other at practice and that's much needed in high level wrestling.”
Lynn fell to Stone Memorial's Hannah Simoes via pin in the winners' bracket semifinal, but then bounced back in the consolation semifinal with a 59-second win by pin of Ooltewah's Madelyne Carr to clinch her state berth.
“Going into regionals I was honestly scared,” Lynn said. “All I could think was what if I get injured again or what if my hand can't take it. After the realization that I would be going to state after my third match Friday, I was overflowing with excitement.”
With a trip to state secured, Lynn finished off the third-place match with a 29-second pin of Baylor's Maddison Ellis.
Two other Lady Cherokee wrestlers placed sixth in their weight classes: Kimberly Chrisman at 138 pounds and Kanlay Retrosino at 165.
The TSSAA state tournament begins 2:30 p.m. CST Thursday at the Williamson County Ag Exposition Arena in Franklin and continues 10 a.m. CST Friday. If Lynn advances into the top six, she will wrestle Saturday.
“I know what it's going to take to be fully prepared,” Lynn said. “And I'm going to work over the next few days at 110% because I know what I'm capable of and I can do whatever I put my mind to.”
