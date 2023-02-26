MANCHESTER – The McMinn County girls' basketball season ended in a 67-30 loss in the Region 3-4A tournament first-round game Friday at Coffee County High School.
Coffee, ranked No. 4 in Class 4A in the final Associated Press state poll, made eight of its 12 3-point attempts in the first half. The Lady Raiders led 29-3 with 6:10 left in the second quarter and were up 40-10 at halftime and 57-23 after three quarters.
Six of the Lady Cherokees' 10 halftime points were on two three-point plays by Aubrey Gonzalez.
Gonzalez finished with 12 points to lead McMinn (19-16) despite heading out late in the third quarter with an apparent injury.
The Lady Tribe were 9-26 on their two-point field goal attempts and 2-11 from three for the game. Coffee (30-2), meanwhile, finished 11-22 from three alone, while also making 11 of its 19 two-point attempts.
The Lady Cherokees finished the regular season third place in District 5-4A and had a fourth-place finish in the district tournament, which put them on the road to the opposite District 6-4A's champion at Coffee.
McMinn won 19 games this season despite struggling with injuries to key players, most notably a season-ending ACL tear to star senior point guard Peytyn Oliver in early December. Oliver is a signee to Anderson University in South Carolina at the NCAA Division II level, was a Tennessee Sports Writers Association (TSWA) All-State honoree last season, and had been the Lady Cherokees' leading scorer at the time of her injury.
In addition, Gonzalez, a junior, had also been out with a sprained ankle much of January. Gonzalez had stepped up as McMinn's leading scorer after Oliver's injury.
Friday was the final game for four active senior players: Brooklyn Stinnett, Jaz Moses, Reagan Goforth and Nevaeh Hjulberg.
