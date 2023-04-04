Meigs County softball stayed on track with two dominant District 3-2A wins to start the week.
The Lady Tigers dismissed Sweetwater in a 10-0 five-inning win Monday at home, then took to the road Tuesday and cruised 13-1 in six innings at Loudon.
Against Sweetwater, Shelby Kennedy and Madylin Johnson led Meigs (8-5, 4-1 District 3-2A) with two hits and two RBIs each, while Kylee Hitson also knocked two hits and Sierra Howard and Graci Kennedy added one hit and two RBIs each.
Lainey Fitzgerald pitched the first four innings against the Lady Wildcats, the Tennessee Tech commit picking up seven strikeouts against one hit. Howard pitched the last inning and recorded two strikeouts.
Sweetwater also helped the Lady Tigers out with six errors, as Meigs put the game out of reach with an eight-run fourth inning that began with a Hitson triple.
The Lady Tigers actually fell behind 1-0 at Loudon after the first inning, but then took the lead for good with four runs in the third inning and added three in the fourth, two in the fifth and four more in the sixth to invoke the run rule.
Meigs out-hit the Lady Redskins 11-3, with Johnson homering twice and Fitzgerald and Shelby Kennedy once each. Johnson finished 2-4 with three RBIs, and Alexis Kazy also hit 3-4 with two RBIs. Fitzgerald and Shelby Kennedy also finished with two hits and two RBIs each, and Victoria Davis notched an RBI.
Howard pitched all six innings at Loudon, tallying 11 strikeouts against three hits, one walk and one earned run.
Meigs’ wins sets up for a critical rematch with Kingston 5:30 p.m. Thursday, weather permitting, back at Karen Jennings Combs Field, as the Lady Tigers seek to avenge their only district loss and stay in contention for the top of the standings with the Lady Yellowjackets.
