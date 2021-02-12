ENGLEWOOD — McMinn Central held off hard charging Meigs County in a 75-65 District 5-AA victory on Thursday.
The Chargers were up by 20 points in the second half only to see the Tigers scrape and claw their way back into the game and were down only seven points with just over two minutes to play.
Central hit enough buckets down the stretch to earn the win, however. Chargers Coach Daniel Curtis said the difference in the game was Central’s second quarter.
“We made a little run there and that was the difference,” Curtis said. “Give Meigs credit, they fought back. We were up 20 and we sort of relaxed. Good teams find a way to turn a 20-point lead into 25 or 30. But we are still learning and it was a good win for us.”
Meigs Coach Sammy Perkinson was pleased with his team’s effort, but not happy with his team’s lack of control at times as the Tigers were whistled for two technicals.
“That was the difference in the game right there,” Perkinson said. “I loved their effort and their fight, but we have to be more composed. We were on runs during both those technicals. Good call or bad call, it doesn’t matter at that point. Just keep your composure and keep going.”
Central’s win sets up a rematch in the District 5-AA Tournament. The Chargers will host Meigs at 6 p.m. Meigs is the 5th seed and Central is the 4th.
Before that, however, both teams finish the regular season with non-district matchups. The Chargers will go to McMinn County on Monday while the Tigers will travel to Kingston on Friday. Both games will feature the girls’ games at 6 p.m. followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m.
Central held homecoming festivities at halftime of Thursday’s game with Jace Derrick, the son of Corky and Alicia Derrick, being named the 2021 Homecoming King. He could not be at the game so his sister, Briely, accepted on his behalf.
Central ended the first quarter with an 11-0 run, however, and the second quarter began with the Chargers ahead 17-10. Central hit three ‘3’s in that span, one each by Carter Henderson, McCain Baker and Darius Carden.
Carden hit another trey to start the second quarter and Central extended its lead as the Chargers won the second quarter 18-12.
Carden, Samuel Masingale, Henderson, Gabe Masingale, and Baker all scored for Central in the second period.
The game was testy at times with Levi Caldwell hitting a pair of technical free throws to end the half, but Central was still ahead 35-22.
Central came out strong in the third quarter with a pair of buckets by Samuel Masingale and a ‘3’ by Henderson putting the Chargers ahead 42-22 with 5:30 left in the third.
The Tigers then started their rally, slowly chipping away at Central’s lead with Peyton Armour, Seth Caldwell and Ethan Meadows leading the way.
At one point Meadows scored three straight buckets to make it 42-35, Central, but Meigs picked up a technical foul with 1:18 left in the third.
The technical free throws along with a bucket and a trey by Carden gave Central a 50-39 advantage going to the fourth.
Seth Caldwell helped bring the Tigers back with a couple of buckets and then Meadows hit a three-pointer to cut Central’s lead to just seven points at 67-60 with 2:10 to play.
The Chargers made enough plays down the stretch to earn the 10-point win.
Carden led all scorers with 25 points and Henderson finished with 23 points for the Chargers. Samuel Masingale chipped in 12.
Meadows led the Tigers with 22 points, Seth Caldwell finished with 14 and Armour had 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.