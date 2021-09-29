LOUDON — McMinn Central and Meigs will both be represented at the state tournament this year.
Central’s Kerigan Klauber and Meigs County’s Connor Mason qualified for the state tournament as individuals during Tuesday’s Region 2 Championships. The state tournament will be held Oct. 7 and 8 in Sevierville.
Klauber shot the second lowest girls score of the day with a 74. The lowest score, a 73, was by Kingston’s Brylee Crouse. The Kingston girls won the region championship.
“Kerigan played a really good match today,” Central Coach Daniel Curtis said. “She was up on the other girl from Kingston almost the whole match until the 18th hole. She didn’t finish out like she wanted to and the other girls hit a 20-foot put for birdie to win. It was a great match to watch.”
Even though things didn’t go the way she wanted them to on Tuesday, Curtis said Klauber has a chance to finish really high in the state tournament.
“She has nothing to hang her head about,” Curtis said. “She has a chance to finish better and get revenge in the state tournament. I think she has a good chance to finish in the top five in the state tournament.”
For Meigs, Mason had the lowest boys’ individual score with an 83 and qualified for the state tournament.
“Connor worked hard this year and he deserved to go to the state tournament,” Meigs Coach Danny Wilson said. “He played well today on a difficult course. I’m proud of him.”
The Kingston boys won the Region 2 Championship in runaway fashion with a 297, the only team to hit below a 300. The Yellow Jackets had players hit the first, second and fourth lowest scores.
Second place went to Loudon with a 378 and Tellico Plains finished third with a 397.
McMinn Central was right behind Tellico in fourth place with a 398. One of Oliver Springs’ golfers had to withdraw so it did not receive a team score.
Individually for Central, Alex Gaskins shot a 96, Silas Ward a 97 and Casey Wade a 114.
“Again, they have nothing to hang their heads about,” Curtis said. “They played in terrible conditions at Ridgewood (in the district tournament) and played well on a difficult course today. Kingston and Greenback proved to be a little too much, but all of them are back. They have made great strikes this year and I’m excited to see the strides they take next year.”
Wilson was obviously pleased with Mason, but he was equally proud of his girls squad despite them not making it to the state as a team. The Meigs girls finished tied for fifth with Midway as both teams shot a 223. Carlee McLemore shot a 107, Macey Bunch a 127 and Tynsley Peaden with a 116. McLemore was four strokes away from reaching the state as an individual.
“I’m proud of all of them,” Wilson said. “They played well and this is not an easy course. They have worked hard and I thought they competed as hard as they could.”
The Central girls finished with a 196, putting them in third behind Greenback (second) and Kingston (first). Other team scores were Rockwood with a 219. Meigs and Midway tied at 223.
Individually for Central Abby Paul shot a 122 and Sarah Houk shot a 132.
“The girls played well on a difficult course,” Curtis said. “They may not have finished like they would have liked to, but I’m proud of them. They have worked hard and gotten better this year.”
