McMinn Central travels back to Sweetwater for the second round of the Class 3A playoffs, a rematch from the regular-season finale between the two teams. Kickoff is 7 p.m. Friday at King Berrong Stadium.
The Chargers know what to expect in the second-round matchup, as they just played and lost at Sweetwater 24-17 two weeks ago. The Wildcats want to establish the running game and dominate the line of scrimmage. Central was not able to control Sweetwater’s running attack in the first meeting, as the Wildcats rushed for 274 yards and three touchdowns.
“We expect from them a physical football game,” said McMinn Central head coach Matt Moody. “Last season here at our place on senior night they beat us by five. This year over there they beat us by seven. So, it’s going to be a dog fight and a good ball game. Should be great for round two.”
The Chargers (6-5) took a 10-7 lead going into halftime of the first matchup but were outscored 17-7 in the second half. Central moved the ball against the Wildcats, gaining 300 yards of total offense, but it turned the ball over two times, giving Sweetwater extra possessions.
In the game two weeks ago, senior quarterback Novice Cox passed 17-23 for 182 yards. Sweetwater (9-2) only passed the ball five times in the game for 26 yards, winning the game by running the ball 46 times.
According to Moody, the Chargers have to tackle and cannot let the Wildcats running backs get into any rhythm running the ball. Sweetwater had two different running backs go over 100 yards in the first meeting.
“When you watch film, there isn’t a lot of teams this year that have stopped Sweetwater’s running game,” Moody said. “Our guys have to play the way they played Friday night, the way they’ve played most of the season on defense. Fly around, play tough, play physical, get to the football. We can’t have a lot of miss alignments pre-snap. We have to line up based off their formation, so mentally we have to be in the game.
“We can’t have missed tackles. We just have to play true to form of who we have been most of the season and just continue to battle.”
