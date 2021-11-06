ENGLEWOOD — The McMinn Central boys hope to build on some positive moments from their previous basketball season. How much the Chargers do so will depend on team leadership that will immediately be put to the test.
Last year’s Central squad compiled an 11-17 record and fourth-place finishes in the regular-season district standings and the district tournament. But that season still featured a couple of signature wins for the Chargers, such as a two-point victory over Walker Valley and their first win in three seasons over cross-county rival McMinn County.
And head coach Daniel Curtis, beginning his second year at the helm, believes Central is capable of getting those sorts of wins more consistently for the 2021-2022 season and is feeling confident in the leadership shown on the floor so far in preseason preparations.
“I felt like we had a good ending, not necessarily in the district tournament, but the regular season was a good ending. And leadership-wise we struggled last year,” Curtis said. “We had some immaturity out of our leaders. But hopefully we got that fixed.
“Expectations this year, I feel good about our chances in the league. I feel good about our leadership and where it’s been, and the communication that’s been between me and them has been much better as far as them letting me know what’s going on and how they feel, and them understanding what I’m expecting.”
Central will see very quickly how much it has matured as a team, beginning with its season opener 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Walker Valley. The Chargers follow that challenging first game with their home opener Thursday, Nov. 18, against Alcoa, then proceed from there with games at Bradley Central, home against McMinn, home against Class 3A state title contender East Hamilton and home against private school Christian Academy of Knoxville.
After those six games comes the Chargers’ first District 3-2A game at Tellico Plains.
Scheduling is always a challenge for the Central boys, as many other schools’ girls’ teams refuse to play against Central’s girls. The schools that do put the Chargerettes on the schedule also tend to have boys’ teams that make the Chargers’ schedule extremely tough.
“The first six games outside of district are tough, and then we go right into district play after those six,” Curtis said. “I tell (Central girls’ coach) Johnny (Morgan) all the time, ‘I appreciate the scheduling,’ because we call teams and the girls won’t play.
“So there’s no cupcake games for us. We’re going to have to come in and bring it every night. And we’re going to have to lean on our leadership, our senior guys, and those guys that played last year, they’re going to have to step up and see how tough we are right off the bat. But it’s going to be fun, and I’m anxious to see how we handle it.”
The Chargers lost just two players to graduation from last year, Samuel Masingale and Caleb Foote.
Expected to play large roles, both in terms of leadership and production on the court, is this year’s three-member senior class of Darius Carden, Carter Henderson and Jyrel Arnwine. Curtis believes all three of those seniors have the ability to continue their basketball careers in college.
“All three are going to play big roles,” Curtis said. “They’re tough, and they’ve got a good chance to be pretty good. I like them.”
Curtis is especially looking for consistency from Carden and likes what the Chargers can accomplish if he brings his best effort every night. Central will be without Carden against Walker Valley and Alcoa, however, as he starts the season serving a two-game suspension after his ejection to end football season.
“He’s definitely got the tools, and will he turn it on is the question,” Curtis said of Carden. “Will he be his best every night instead of being his best when he wants to.”
Henderson, a versatile wing capable of shooting, driving and defending, is also nursing a rolled ankle to start the season.
“He can shoot it, take it to the rack and does a great job for us defensively,” Curtis said of Henderson. “So hopefully that’ll pan out and he’ll do a good job.”
And Arnwine brings some speed and hustle to the Chargers’ lineup.
“He’s just a quick little guard that’s very good defender and pushes it up the floor and gets them going,’ Curtis said of Arnwine. “He’s like the motor.”
Central has four juniors this season: McCain Baker, Novice Cox, Jacob Ferguson and AJ Hall. Baker is a defensive stalwart who is still recovering from a broken leg from football season.
“We’re definitely going to miss him (Baker) while he’s gone,” Curtis said. “A very good presence on the floor and a great defender.”
Cox, meanwhile, will be counted on to hustle for rebounds and loose balls, and Ferguson and Hall will be in the mix as role players — described by Curtis as the “trash guy.”
Headlining the five-member sophomore class is Gabe Masingale, returning after a stellar freshman campaign with a 75-pound improvement on his bench press from last year.
“And his game is good,” Curtis said of Masingale. “He’s a tough guard and a tough kid, and I’m really looking forward to watching him play the next three years here. He’s going to be a leader on this bunch, too.”
Will Cooper stands 5’9” but could be a dangerous shooter for the Chargers as a sophomore. Bay Harbison is on varsity for the first time as a sophomore for his tough play. Justin Gentry is also a potential shooting threat. And Brayden Bystry, a transfer from Tellico Plains, is a thick 6’1” player who also happens to have a shooting touch.
“That’s one thing I like about our younger group, they’re playing their butts off all the time, and they’ll make strides,” Curtis said. “They’ll get better just because they play hard. They’ll win games not because of skill, but because they outplay other people. And they don’t quit.”
No freshmen are currently listed on varsity, but Curtis said there are “three or four” in that class who could challenge for varsity spots later in the season.
With the expansion of basketball to four classes beginning this season, Central will see a lot of familiar faces in its new District 3-2A, including Meigs County, Sweetwater and Loudon. However, Sequoyah is now in Class 3A and Polk County was moved to Region 2-2A’s opposite district with several Chattanooga-area teams. In their place are Tellico Plains and Kingston.
Kingston will prove to be a formidable addition, with the Yellowjackets coming off a season in which they advanced all the way to the state tournament semifinals. Kingston has one key player returning from that team.
Curtis also expects Meigs to be a challenge, with the Tigers returning many of their top scorers from last season. Loudon, however, is replacing five of its top six players from last year’s district title team, and Sweetwater is coping with the transfer of top player Gabe Leeper to Cleveland.
Tellico will be headed by a new coach, Will Raby, who had previous success coaching at Hiwassee College.
“The district is going to be tough,” Curtis said. “We’re going to compete every night, and they’re going to compete every night. You come into this district and you expect they’re going to be good, hard-fought basketball games.”
But Curtis likes the Chargers’ chances to contend for the district title.
“We feel like we’ve got a chance to be at the top of it,” Curtis said. “If we do the things we need to do, we will.”
