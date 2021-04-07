CHARLESTON — One shaky inning on defense thwarted McMinn County’s threat of an upset on the road over one of District 5-AAA’s softball powerhouses.
With the Lady Cherokees holding on to a 3-2 lead, three errors fueled Walker Valley’s four-run bottom of the fourth inning, and the Lady Mustangs dealt McMinn an 8-3 loss Tuesday at Walker Valley High School.
“We made some mistakes, and they put the ball in play,” said Lady Tribe coach Mark Rogers. “They put things together. That kind of thing happens.”
McMinn (7-6, 1-4) stranded six runners in the last three innings, five of those in scoring position. An Aaliyah Cagle walk and Taylor Hancock double put runners on second and third with no outs in the top of the fifth inning, but three strikeouts over the next four batters ended that threat.
The sixth inning, with the Lady Cherokees still down 6-3, began with Sammie Greeson getting hit by a pitch and Sierra Tate hitting a single that again put two runners in scoring position with no outs. But a pop-up, strikeout and another pop fly again left McMinn empty-handed.
Walker Valley plated two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, extending its lead to the final margin.
Kaitlyn Evans hit a one-out double in the seventh, but two strikeouts ended the game.
“We came into this game knowing we would have to score runs to win,” Rogers said. “We left a lot of runners on base, and that’s something that’s haunted us the last few games. It haunted us against Soddy(-Daisy), it haunted us against Cleveland. We just can’t do that.
“We’ve got to string hits together, we’ve got to hit the ball when we’ve got runners in scoring position, and we didn’t do that tonight.”
Cagle’s RBI single in the first inning produced the first run of the game, giving McMinn the early lead. Greeson doubled in the second inning to drive home another Lady Tribe run, making it 2-0. But the Lady Mustangs evened the score in the bottom of the second with a pair of RBI singles.
Tate’s RBI hit in the top of the fourth to send home Evans gave the Lady Cherokees their last lead.
McMinn is back in action 5:30 p.m. Friday at home, hosting Tellico Plains for a doubleheader in non-district play.
Rhea hit a double and two triples in the first inning to plate three runs. The Lady Cherokees got two of those runs back in the top of the second, with an Aaliyah Cagle lead-off double, a Kaitlyn Evans single and a walk setting up Sammie Greeson for her two-RBI double.
But the Lady Eagles hit three singles and added three more runs in the third inning to lead 6-2. Sierra Tate doubled with one out in the top of the fifth and scored McMinn’s third run on Taylor Hancock’s RBI fly out. But Rhea responded with three more runs in the bottom of the fifth.
McMinn committed three errors, while Rhea out-hit the Lady Tribe 11-8.
Cagle hit 2-3 with a double and Lexi Cooley 2-4, while Tate, Greeson and Ama Grimmett all hit a double each.
