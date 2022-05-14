DECATUR - There were a few heart palpitations at Karen Jennings Combs Field Monday night, but the Lady Tigers came through when it counted.
The Lady Tigers won their second straight district title with a 3-2 victory over visiting Sweetwater in the district finals. The championship was earned despite being hit hard by graduation.
“I’m very proud of everyone,” Meigs Coach Jeff Davis said. “We lost seven starters off last year’s team and still came back to win a district championship.”
But it wasn’t an easy championship to earn as the Lady Wildcats put up a good fight.
Meigs scored three runs in the first inning, but didn’t cross home plate again for the rest of the game. Sweetwater, down 3-2, led off the seventh with a triple but the Lady Tigers were able to get out of trouble to win the District 3-2A title.
“It was a good game,” Davis said. “We gave them a run in the top of the first, literally gave it to them. Then we did what we’ve done a lot this year, we scored three runs in the first and couldn’t get the big hits we needed after that.”
While the game got too close for comfort in the final couple of innings, the Lady Tigers pitching staff held Sweetwater at bay. Sierra Howard started off the game and went a couple of innings and Lainey Fitzgerald finished up the game.
“We started Sierra because they (Sweetwater) haven’t seen her,” Davis said. “The plan was to let Sierra go through the lineup once, have Lainey go through the lineup once and then play it by ear from there. Sierra pitched well, that run wasn’t her fault. Then Lainey didn’t give up anything except the home run and the triple.”
The Lady Tigers (20-5) will face Polk in a Region 2-2A elimination game on Monday at 6 p.m. in Decatur. If they win they will play on Wednesday in the Region 2-2A championship game. Meigs defeated Polk 14-3 earlier in the year.
Reaching the region championship game would qualify the Lady Tigers for a substate game.
Meigs 3, Sweetwater 2
Sweetwater scored one run in the top of the first with the help of two Meigs errors.
The Lady Tigers then scored all of their runs in the bottom of the first.
Toryn Lawson led off the inning with a single then, one out later, Carlee McLemore singled and a fielder’s choice by Howard put runners on second and third with Howard beating the throw to first to load the bases.
Fitzgerald brought home Lawson on a single to tie the game.
After the second out, Kylee Hitson singled to score courtesy runner Graci Kennedy and McLemore to give Meigs a 3-1 lead.
Pitching and defense dominated the rest of the game until the sixth inning.
Howard pitched the first two innings and then Fitzgerald finished the game.
The Lady Tigers did have runners on second and third in the fifth with one out, but stranded both runners.
Sweetwater cut the Lady Tigers’ lead to 3-2 in the sixth on a homer to left field.
Meigs stranded two more runners in the bottom of the sixth, meaning Sweetwater only needed one run to tie the game in the seventh.
It looked like that would happen as the Lady Wildcats led off the seventh with a triple. But then Fitzgerald induced a pop up to McLemore, struck out the next batter for the second out and ended the game on a groundout to Howard.
Both pitching staffs threw well, with Meigs finishing with seven hits while Howard and Fitzgerald combined for a three-hitter.
Howard gave up one unearned run on no hits to pick up the win. She struck out two and walked one in two innings.
Fitzgerald surrendered one run on three hits while striking out six and walking none. She earned the save.
Fitzgerald went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI. McLemore went 2-for-3 and scored a run. Hitson drove in two runs.
