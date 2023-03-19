CLEVELAND — McMinn County Cherokee soccer stayed perfect on the season as they defeated Knoxville Catholic Saturday 2-0 to conclude the Cleveland Classic tournament.
The Cherokees rushed out to an early two-goal advantage as Robert Fiallos scored at 35:41 as he raced behind Catholic’s defense to put the Cherokees ahead 1-0. Five minutes later, Harris McPhail scored at the 29:37 mark on a rebound that came to him after the ball hit the post.
“We played really well in the first half,” Cherokee head coach Duane Rikard said. “McPhail did a great job of following up a shot that was off the post. He was in the right place at the right time and finished his opportunity. I was pleased with the intensity we played with.”
In the second half, Knoxville Catholic turned up their offensive intensity as they had 10 shots on goal and 13 corner kicks in the stretch. Goalie Giovanni Hicks saved 16 shots for the game and shut out each corner kick he saw.
“Our keeper played phenomenal,” Rikard stated. “He was our man of the match; he came up huge in the game.”
Although the Cherokees (3-0) picked the win up, their head coach knows there’s more work to be done as the season progresses.
“I think one of the things we need to continue to work on is making sure our passing percentage is higher. Playing balls to feet and controlling the ball a little more, I would definitely like to see more of that from our guys,” he said. “We must maintain a positive attitude as we go into the season and have a business-like mentality every time we step on the field. Those are the things I’m looking for as we move forward.”
McMinn is back in action in another weekend tournament, the Smoky Mountain Cup at Rocky Top Sports World in Gatlinburg. The Cherokees begin that 8 p.m. Friday against Concord Christian, then play two games Saturday, 9:30 a.m. against David Crockett and 3:30 p.m. against Oneida.
