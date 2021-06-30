Several local track athletes have qualified for the Junior Olympics.
The athletes competed in the AAU Track & Field National Regional Qualifier Meet at Hardin Valley High School recently. The top six in the finals of each event will compete in the Junior Olympics in Humble, Texas later this year.
Three of those athletes — Tate Crayne of McMinn County High School, Jakyran Dyer of Athens City Middle School and Winston Coffey of Christ’s Legacy Academy — compete on the Cleveland Express AAU track team.
Maddox Mayfield of McMinn Central High school, who runs for D-Elite Track Club of Chattanooga, also qualified in three events.
Larry Cotton, in his 35th year as head coach of the Cleveland Express, said he is proud of all his athletes that have qualified for the Junior Olympics.
“It’s a great opportunity for them,” Cotton said. “They competed against about 1,500 kids (in Region 6) that included kids from Tennessee, Alabama and Kentucky so the competition was tough. I’m very proud of them. They are part of a select group. A lot of kids didn’t make it and they did.”
Crayne qualified in the 1,500-meter run with a 5:52.40, which was good enough for sixth place.
Dyer qualified by finishing first place in the 100-meter dash with an 11.72 in the 13-year old division. He also qualified in the 200-meter with a 24.32, which was good enough for second place.
Coffey qualified for the Junior Olympics with a leap of 15-11.50, which placed him in fifth place.
Mayfield ran a personal best times in the 100-meter with a 12.77 and a 25.72 in the 200-meter to qualify in those events. She was also part of the first-place team in the 4x100, which ran a 48.52.
Cotton said he doesn’t have any expectations of his athletes other than giving their best effort.
“I never try to make a prediction, I just ask kids to do the best they can,” Cotton said.
“That’s all a human being can expect out of another human being. You have to have everything working on all cylinders on the day they compete. That’s why I don’t make any predictions. I just want them to have fun and put forth their best effort.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.