DECATUR – Tommy Bunch grew up in Meigs County and played football for the Tigers, and now he is taking the reins of the program that has been such a significant part of his life.
Bunch, 31, was introduced as the new head football coach at Meigs County High School on Monday after 11 years as an assistant on the Tigers' staff.
"I thank God for this opportunity. That is something I don't take lightly,” said Bunch in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. “I'm humbled by the chance to get to do this job and look forward to putting a product on the field that Meigs can be proud of.”
Bunch succeeds Jason Fitzgerald, who resigned Thursday after a highly successful nine-year tenure to take the head coaching job at Sale Creek.
"Obviously, I'm excited I have the opportunity to take over a program that has enjoyed so much success,” Bunch said. “And it's a brand name. People know Meigs County. So it's just an honor to have the opportunity to be the head coach here.”
Bunch has been the sole defensive coordinator the last two seasons for the Tigers. He was a special teams coordinator and co-defensive coordinator during Meigs' two runs to the Class 2A BlueCross Bowl in 2019 and 2020.
An assistant with Meigs football since 2012, Bunch joined the staff under then-head coach Ricky Holliday and remained throughout Fitzgerald's entire tenure, serving at various times as a position coach for defensive line, linebackers, defensive backs, wide receivers and running backs before ascending to his more recent coordinator roles.
And it is his time working with Fitzgerald that Bunch believes has prepared him for his new role.
"I tell people all the time, my relationship with Coach Fitzgerald is invaluable to me,” Bunch said. “I appreciate him and he's done a great job of mentoring me and so I am thankful for that. I've learned so much from him and I can't list everything, but one of the main things I learned from Coach Fitzgerald is just about building relationships with students, staff members and also community members. He really stressed that and did a great job of making people feel important and making them feel like they're involved in your program, so I will definitely take those things with me as I try to figure out what my program is going to look like, with his influence, obviously.”
Bunch is a 2009 Meigs graduate, having played football all four years as an offensive lineman for the Tigers under then-head coaches Mike Martin and Gene Davis. Right after graduating from Meigs, Bunch got started in coaching with the Rogers Creek Youth Football League, while attending and later graduating from the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga.
For Meigs athletic director Bryan Sayne, Bunch was “our most logical choice” to take over as the Tigers' head coach just four days after Fitzgerald announced his departure.
“Tommy is a Meigs County boy, and he's very knowledgeable and very professional and fits the bill and definition of a head coach,” Sayne said in an interview with The DPA.
Bunch was also a student in Sayne's classroom during his high school days, and that made Sayne even more confident about promoting Bunch from within.
"He's really done it over the last several years just by his demeanor,” Sayne said. “And he has expressed to us in the past that he would be willing to be a head coach if that opportunity ever popped open. And of course, I've had Tommy in class. I've been here a long time, and I know what kind of kid he is. So I just feel like we didn't have to look any further.”
Bunch will have quite an act to follow. During Fitzgerald's run 2014-2022 at Meigs, the Tigers went 89-23 with a streak of five straight region championships and two straight Class 2A state runner-up finishes. And moreover, Meigs has moved up to Class 3A for the next two-year TSSAA classification cycle.
But Bunch does not feel any more pressure from following Fitzgerald specifically than the typical pressure that comes with being the head coach within a community that values its high school football.
“I know what type of pressure comes with this job because I am from here,” Bunch said. “I have been a part of this program throughout Coach Fitzgerald's whole tenure, and so I have seen his process and how he does things. So I don't necessarily look at it as a pressure situation. I look at it as a challenge and one I am very excited to get to embrace and hopefully build on what Coach Fitzgerald built here. And he did a fantastic job of just revamping our entire program. We needed him when he came, and he did an excellent job. So my goal is obviously to maintain that, but we want to take that next step, too. And so we're going to work hard to advance what we've already done here.”
Bunch will have the immediate task of filling out the coaching staff, needing to replace a couple of Fitzgerald's long-time assistants through various stops who followed him to Sale Creek.
But while the faces on staff may change, including the one at the top, Bunch already has a clear vision for the Tigers moving forward under his direction.
"We're going to try to excel in every phase of our life,” Bunch said. “I know that's cliche, but first of all our young men are going to act right in the community and at home and in the classroom and then on the field.
“But as far as our brand of play and just the style of football we're going to play, I hope you're going to be able to describe it as being physical and just a blue-collar team, because I feel like that's what people think of when they think of Meigs County. And we're going to be exciting. We're going to have a young group this year of kids and we're looking forward to just having some fun. But at the same time we want to be known for that physical blue-collar work ethic that we ask.”
