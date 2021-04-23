DECATUR — Meigs County softball blasted visiting Kingston 14-3 on Thursday.
Meigs cranked out 12 hits and took advantage of seven Kingston errors in the rout. Meigs is scheduled to travel to Tellico Plains on Friday. Game time is 5:30 p.m.
Ella Scott then slammed a three-run homer to center field to put Meigs up 4-0.
The Lady Tigers added five runs in the bottom of the second inning.
Stone singled again to lead off the second inning and advanced on a base hit by Toryn Lawson.
Anna Crowder then drew a two-out walk to load the bases. Stone then scored on a Kingston error off a ball hit by Scott and Crowder scored on the same error to make it 6-0.
Sierra Howard then doubled home Scott and Majors to make it 8-0 and the final run came on another Kingston error, this time off a ball hit by Lainey Fitzgerald that brought home Howard.
The Lady Tigers continued to pile up runs with three more in the third.
Stone bunted and reached on a Kingston error and, one out later, McLemore also reached on an error. Crowder then singled, but an error allowed Stone to score.
Kennedy Majors then singled home McLemore and Shelby Kennedy reached on an error that also allowed Crowder to score and put Meigs up 12-0.
The Lady Yellow Jackets put up three runs in the top of the fourth to make it 12-3.
Meigs later added a pair of runs in the fifth on a two-run homer by Majors that ended the game on the 10-run rule.
Ella Scott drove in four RBIs on two hits while Majors had three RBIs on two hits.
Crowder was perfect at the plate, going 3-for-3, and scored four runs. Stone went 2-for-4 and scored three times from the leadoff spot.
Fitzgerald earned the win for her four innings. She gave up three runs on four hits while striking out eight and waking none.
McClemore pitched the final inning and gave up just one hit and no runs. She struck out two and walked none.
A large group of former players joined Davis as it was announced that he now has 400 wins as head coach of the Lady Tigers.
After the ceremony, Meigs defeated Tellico 6-5 with an extra-inning game-winning home run by freshman Lainey Fitzgerald.
Davis said he didn’t know anything about the recognition ceremony, but knew something was up when he saw his former players walking up.
“I was completely surprised,” Davis said, then added jokingly, “When I saw them coming, nothing good can happen when they are here. No, really, it was great to see them here and I appreciate them.”
Davis took the helm of the Lady Tigers in the spring of 2004 and in the next 18 years the Lady Tigers have won eight district championships, four region titles, made eight substate appearances, six state tournament appearances and won the state title three times. Those state titles came in three straight years.
Davis refused, however, to take credit for achieving 400 wins.
“I just happen to be the head coach,” Davis said. “The players got all 400 wins.”
While the players should rightfully get a lot of credit, assistant coach Kirstie Neely said Davis is unmatched in his knowledge of the game.
“I have a lot of softball memories from Jeff with him being my coach for so many years, but nothing compares to getting to experience coaching with him,” Neely said. “He knows more about the game than anyone I know. I am thankful to have him a part of my life.”
The Lady Tigers certainly came through on Thursday, playing catch up and then taking the lead for good in extra innings.
Tellico took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third on a two-RBI single.
Meigs bounced back with two runs of its own in the bottom of the fourth. Carlee McLemore hit a one-out single and pinch runner Jacelyn Stone entered the game in her place. Anna Crowder then reached on an error.
Both runners advanced on the second out and then Kennedy Majors singled home both runners to tie the game at 2-2.
Both teams scored one run each in the next two innings with Tellico taking a 3-2 lead in the top of the fifth and Meigs tying the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the sixth.
The Lady Tigers scored on a sacrifice fly by Sierra Howard that brought home Crowder, who had doubled earlier in the inning.
The game went to extra innings, meaning the implementation of the international tiebreaker rule in which each inning starts with a runner on second base.
The Lady Bears scored twice in the top of the eighth to go ahead 5-3, meaning Meigs had to score twice to keep the game going.
The Lady Tigers did better than that. Ella Scott led off the inning with a fly out that advanced Anna Crowder to third, who then scored on a sacrifice fly by Majors to make it 5-4.
But there were two outs, so Tellico just needed one more to end the game.
Howard, a freshman, drew a much-needed walk. Another freshman, Fitzgerald, then belted a 1-0 pitch over the center field wall to give Lady Tigers the 6-5 victory.
“Both freshmen stepped up,” Davis said. “That was a big walk by Sierra and then, of course, the homer by Lainey.”
Meigs finished with seven hits. Majors and Fitzgerald both went 2-for-3 at the plate with Majors driving in two runs and Fitzgerald with two RBIs and a home run.
Madison Hughes and Crowder each doubled and Howard also drove in a run.
Howard pitched the first four innings, giving up two runs on three hits while striking out five and walking four.
Fitzgerald earned the win in four innings of work. She gave up three runs on one hit, with two of those runs coming in extra innings with a runner placed on second. She struck out two and walked two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.