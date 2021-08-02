Football coach. Teacher. Father figure. Those are just some of the words friends and former players use to describe a legend lost this weekend.
John Mullinax, the all-time winningest head football coach in McMinn County history, died early Sunday morning in Tellico Plains at the age of 75. Mullinax had been battling inoperable lung cancer since his diagnosis in 2015.
During his tenure as the Cherokees’ head coach from 1984 to 2002, Mullinax had compiled a record of 133-77, guiding the Tribe to playoff appearances in 11 of his 19 seasons. Mullinax’s only losing season at McMinn was a 4-6 mark in his 1984 debut, when he was taking over a Cherokees program that had sustained seven straight losing seasons.
Toughness, physicality and a never-die attitude were hallmarks of the Cherokees under Mullinax’s tenure. It is a legacy that former players of his who are currently coaches strive to carry.
“When they brought him back, that changed just about everything, because he was just a perfect fit for McMinn County,” said current McMinn head coach Bo Cagle, who played for Mullinax from 1991-1995. “Hard-working, blue-collar type players were what we had year in and year out, and that’s what he was, too. He was the guy who was, we were going to be tougher than every other team that we played, we were always going to play hard for four quarters, and that was all that we were about.
“It wasn’t about necessarily winning all the time, but it was always about, we were going to bring it to the other team. And the legacy is still there now. That’s the way I coach because of the way he coached me.”
One of Mullinax’s defining personality traits was a booming, gravelly baritone that could be heard a couple hundred yards away from the practice field, bellowing plenty of instruction, correction and discipline to hundreds of young men through his career, but also just as often encouragement and love.
“As a player, Coach Mullinax definitely taught us to be tough, to play with a chip on our shoulder, and to never be intimated by anyone,” said McMinn Central athletic director and defensive coordinator Brent Masingale, who played for the Cherokees under Mullinax from 1995-1998 as a two-time All-State defensive end. “But what I’ll always remember is the relationship he had with all of us. He definitely coached us hard, but he also hugged our necks and loved on us just as much.
“He is one of the reasons I went into coaching. I wanted to try to impact players’ lives the way he impacted mine. Not a week goes by during season that I don’t think about him and use something I learned from him. I have fought back tears all day. I think it says a lot about the kind of coach he was and what he meant to me that after 23 years later, that it makes a grown man cry of his passing.”
Mullinax had retired at McMinn after the 2002 season, but soon after accepted a head coaching job at Armuchee High School in Rome, Georgia, and turned that program around, as well. In 2012, he returned to Tennessee and finished out his head coaching career at Tellico Plains, retiring for good at the end of the 2018 season.
Since his final retirement as a head coach, Mullinax had returned to being a constant on the McMinn sidelines at practice and even at home games, with Cagle naming him a member of the Cherokees’ staff.
“And the best thing with him being around now was his interaction with the kids and him getting to just enjoy being around those players, because he wasn’t having to be the head coach and having to make sure they were doing things right all the time and making sure they were where they were supposed to be and having the burden of all those other things,” Cagle said. “He got to just enjoy being around the kids and mentoring them. And if they had any problems, he could talk with them. He had a way of doing that, too.”
Mullinax was even present for the five-way scrimmage Friday at McMinn, just two days before his death, riding the golf cart he drove to get between the practice field and Cherokee Stadium. Mark Lockmiller, who played for Mullinax on the 1987 team that advanced to the state quarterfinals and lost to eventual state champion Jefferson County, recalled Mullinax’s last words to him.
“We were done, and he parked his golf cart, and he was walking his way out the gate, and he thanked me for the golf cart, and he goes, ‘I’ll see you next week,’” said Lockmiller, who in 1992 was Mullinax’s first former player he had hired as an assistant. “And that was the last words that I think he said before he actually walked through the gates to leave the field was, “Thank you for the golf cart, and I’ll see you next week.’”
Recalling that also reminded Lockmiller of the dying wish Mullinax had told him about many times.
“He always said, and he’s told me this a hundred times throughout the years, that when he died, he wanted to die at the McMinn football field,” Lockmiller said. “And he just missed it by a few hours, didn’t he?”
Mullinax got his start in 1968 as a defensive backs coach at what was then Carson-Newman College. Then after a two-and-a-half-year tour of duty in the Vietnam War as a helicopter gunman, Mullinax returned to East Tennessee in 1972, this time to McMinn as an assistant to then-head coach Benny Monroe. Mullinax was on staff during the Cherokees’ run to the state semifinals in 1975, nine years before he would become the program’s head coach.
The story of how Monroe and then-athletic director Ace Adams – Cagle’s grandfather – first hired Mullinax is one the legendary coach told Cagle a few years back.
“Benny Monroe brought him to see my grandfather, and when he brought him in he had long hair – he said his hair was down to his shoulders – and he was wearing sandals when he brought him in to see my grandfather,” Cagle recalled. “And Benny brought him in there, and Poppy looked at him and said, ‘Is this who you want to hire?’ And Benny said, ‘Yes, this is the guy I want to hire.’ And he looked him up and down and he said, ‘Well, take him and get him a haircut and get him some socks, and I’ll hire him.’”
It was also around that time that then-“Voice of the Cherokees” Johnny Coffman began a friendship with Mullinax that would last nearly 50 years.
“He won here when a lot of people didn’t win here,” Coffman said. “So him being a very good coach is one thing, but he was a better man than he was a coach. I have so many memories and so many stories about him there, and he’d become, along with (Tennessee Wesleyan basketball) Coach (Dwain) Farmer, two of my people that I just really, really looked up to in the coaching world. They made a great impact on me and my life and my career.”
Mullinax got his first head coaching job in 1979 at Copper Basin, building the Cougars into a program that reached the state semifinals in 1983. The year after that, he returned to McMinn to begin his storied tenure.
And Cherokees legend Shazzon Bradley, who played at McMinn from 1984-1987 and later played for the University of Tennessee and got drafted into the NFL, could remember his first impression as a 14-year-old freshman of Mullinax like it was yesterday.
“First time I met the guy, I was like, ‘This man’s crazy. He’s crazy,’” said Bradley in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. “After about three or four times, I finally said, ‘Man, what did you do in life?’ He told me about coaching and stuff, but I said, ‘No, man, something’s a little bit different here.’ He was the first guy I ever met that I felt like was a little bit crazier than I am.”
It was then that Mullinax told Bradley about his time in Vietnam, and Bradley asked him what that was like. It was clear to Bradley that Mullinax’s Vietnam experience was what instilled in him the discipline, toughness and never-die attitude he would build the Cherokees with.
“He said, ‘Son, you don’t quit fighting until you hit the ground,’” Bradley said. “And that’s what he instilled into all of his players. You don’t quit. Life’s going to get a little bit tough, and it’s going to get a bit rough, but you keep going. And he saw three colors: red, white and blue. He was an American man, didn’t care what color you were, didn’t care how tall you were, he didn’t care. Right was right, and he was going to tell you right, and you were going to do right, or you had to deal with it.”
Bradley said Mullinax instilled in him an importance in winning all his individual battles to help the team win, and the former Cherokee star credits Mullinax with teaching him all he needed for a successful career with the Volunteers and to get drafted into the NFL.
“That’s what Big John was about, the intensity, taking pride in winning your part of the battle,” Bradley said. “I’m going to win my part of the battle, and you’re not going to beat me. And that’s what he taught. He brought it back home from Vietnam and taught us how to be men. He was a real father figure. And he was tough sometimes, but like I said, he’d tell you straight to the point, he’d be real with you. But you had to deal with it.
“I was able to take what he taught me and go all the way to the NFL with just what he taught me. Stay low, leverage, move your feet, contact support, be first. Move feet to feet. Just basic fundamentals about football. But he would mentor you about life, too. You wouldn’t believe the number of times that he went into the projects and picked kids up. If a kid quit or wasn’t showing up, he’d go into the projects and get them. They’d talk to him and the kid would give him all kinds of excuses, and he’d look at them and go, ‘There’s no doggone excuses.’”
One thing Coffman always remembers about his long-time friend: Mullinax would always give credit for his success to his wife, Joy, who survives him along with one son, John Jr., another son and his wife, Josh and Kacey, and grandchildren Landon, Emily and Ashlyn.
“That’s the thing about John. He loved his dogs, he loved his boys, and he was always quick to give credit to Joy, because he knew that he couldn’t accomplish the things he wanted to accomplish without her, and she was a large part of his success,” Coffman said. “So many times on Thursday nights, I’d see her down on the floor with those magic markers and all that paper with the cheerleaders down there making signs and making run-throughs for the players and all that kind of stuff she did for every game. And he was always giving her credit for being a good coach’s wife, and she was. She supported him in everything that he did, and it’s going to be tough for her.”
Mullinax left a lasting positive impression on former rivals, too. Current Meigs County head coach Jason Fitzgerald, who had both played and coached against Mullinax’s McMinn teams at Rhea County, remembered him as a “great coach and great man” with whom he had many great conversations with through the last 25 years.
“I want to offer my thoughts, prayers and condolences to the Mullinax family,” Fitzgerald said.
And current Meigs assistant Bryson Baker, son of former Tigers head coach Clint Baker, recalled Mullinax willing to help out his father when he was getting started – something not too often heard of.
“I was really sorry to hear about Coach Mullinax,” Bryson Baker said. “When my dad became the head football coach at Meigs County in 1999, Coach Mullinax would meet him at Hardee’s in Decatur pretty often so that Dad could pick his brain. He said he used to draw up plays from the wing-T on a napkin, so Dad could study them. Not too many coaches who are generous enough to do that nowadays.”
