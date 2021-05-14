The Athens City Middle School baseball team has been making up for lost time in the best way.
One year after the COVID-19 pandemic had wiped out a promising season, the determined Cougars have responded in historic fashion, marching all the way to a spot in the first-ever TMSAA Baseball State Championships tournament to ever be played.
ACMS began the Section 2, Class A tournament Saturday in Kingston with an 8-2 win over Coalfield Middle in the semifinals, then took down previously unbeaten Cherokee Middle from Kingston 6-2 to win the sectional championship and complete its advancement to the state tournament.
“We were playing for our lost season last year, so to speak,” said Cougars head coach Trevor Burns. “Guys really stepped up and they’ve taken that by storm. They’re not taking anything for granted, and I’m very proud of them for that. As far as from the very beginning when we started practice, that was our MO (modus operandi), and it’s continuing to be that way now. Throughout the entire season, we’ve played with a chip on our shoulder just because of losing the season last year.”
The Cougars currently hold a 15-4 record, having won 13 games during the regular season. ACMS’ only losses were twice each to Ocoee Middle and Cleveland Middle, both of which are considerably larger schools. The Cougars swept all four games against Lake Forest this season and also amassed wins against North Middle, Lenoir City, McMinn County Middle, Rhea Middle, Meigs Middle and McMinn Central Middle.
ACMS went into unfamiliar territory in the sectional tournament, having never played Coalfield Middle before. But behind eight strikeouts from Brooks Berry, the Cougars advanced to the sectional title game, in which they would play Cherokee Middle for the first time in three years.
Cherokee was an undefeated team loaded with eighth graders, while the Cougars started two sixth graders. One of those sixth graders, Luke Lawson, helped spark a five-run seventh inning that lifted ACMS to state and also closed the sectional title game on the mound.
“It’s not like when you see teams twice a year every year, you know what they have returning,” Burns said. “But we go out against an eighth-grade-heavy and loaded Cherokee team. I start two sixth graders, and we just go out and competed our tails off the entire time, and they just willed it into existence there in the seventh inning.”
Michael Pledge, the Cougars’ ace on the mound all season, put on a performance of 11 strikeouts in the sectional championship, the latest gem of an eighth-grade campaign in which he has compiled nearly 60 strikeouts and has notched multiple complete-game wins, shutouts and games with double-digit strikeouts.
“He’s what you would call our first guy,” Burns said of Pledge. “He’s an eighth grader, a big, tall lanky guy who has been with the program for three years. He’s solid on the mound, throws the ball pretty hard.”
Driving the Cougars’ offense this season has been Brooks Berry, as just a seventh-grader. Berry, son of Tennessee Wesleyan baseball coach Billy Berry, has had a historic season at the plate with a .483 batting average, 30 RBIs and eight home runs, the last stat being the school record for a season, by far.
“I don’t know that in the history of Athens City Middle School baseball that any one player has that kind of stat line,” Burns said of Berry. “Definitely not since I’ve been there, but I don’t think anybody since 2012 when it became a sanctioned middle school team, I don’t think anybody has had that impressive of a stat line.”
Berry is also a key part of the Cougars’ pitching rotation, and even though still in seventh grade, one of the team’s leaders.
“He’s a great prospect, a great player, and he works really hard,” Burns said. “But as good of a player as he is, he’s that good of a guy. He’s a great kid, a great teammate, he makes everybody around him better, and right when you think he can’t do any more, he always takes it one step more. He goes one more mile, and he’s a great player and a great leader for us. And to get behind a guy who every time he hits the ball, there’s a chance it could go out.”
Sure enough, Berry rose to the level of play demanded in the sectional tournament, batting 4-6 with two doubles and two RBIs over the two games that Saturday. Pledge, who has also been a key player at the plate, led the Cougars in RBIs with five in the sectional tourney while hitting 3-6 with a double.
Seventh grader Kade Hyde was 3-6 with two RBIs over the tournament, and Bowen Combs, the other sixth grader who has started varsity much of the season, was 2-5 with two RBIs Saturday. Chase McDonald, a seventh grader, had multiple hits in the tournament, while eighth grader Zayne Leamon stepped up, as well. And Hayden Harrison, also an eighth grader, has been a solid presence at the plate all season.
If the Cougars want to accomplish their next goal of winning the state title, Burns said players stepping up on offense like they did in the sectional will be key.
“And I think one reason we were successful last weekend is that we had different guys who contributed well in different parts of the batting order,” Burns said. “We had some guys who had not been lighting it up really hit it well. And it’s going to take more than that. We’re going to have more solid throughout our lineup and not leave a ton of guys on base. We struggled with that early in the sectional championship, where we left a few guys on. We have to really put the pressure on the opponent more so than we have been doing.”
But Burns could not stress enough that in the end, ACMS’ success this season has been based on pitching and defense.
“We give ourselves great chances to win on the mound,” Burns said. “We play solid defense behind our pitchers, and we put enough runs up to make you nervous.”
And the Cougars will need to continue that approach as they begin the state tourney, while helping it along with run support.
“We just can’t bank on our pitchers to go out and throw shutouts when you’re playing for a state championship,” Burns said. “You have to get run support. I hope to see our guys have good approaches at the plate and really put the pressure on the opponent offensively early in the game, and just see what happens. Because when you’re a pitching and defense team, if you get a lead and you keep a lead, that’s usually a pretty good recipe. But playing from behind is not always the easiest thing to do.”
Up until this season, ACMS had played in the SETAC league against Ocoee, Cleveland and Lake Forest. While the Cougars have kept those teams on the schedule this season, Burns had not been informed that SETAC had been dissolved until ACMS had actually played a game against one of those opponents in the middle of this year.
“Whenever we went to play one of those schools this year, they were like, ‘Yeah, SETAC’s dead,’” Burns said. “And I was like, ‘I’ve not been informed of this,’ so I did a lot of research as far as what exactly we had for postseason options.”
It was soon after that Burns did some research and discovered where the Cougars were in TMSAA play. And with the season ACMS was having, Burns was confident the Cougars could make a run even in an unfamiliar situation.
“Once we had a plan, probably the midpoint (of the season) at about the end of March, we had a plan and looked through it all,” Burns said. “It became a reality when we were hitting our stride, and we found out we were going to be No. 1 in our district and we were advancing to the sectional. Whenever I found that out, it felt like we were hitting our stride at the right time. We played well all season.”
Burns said the Cougars weren’t playing their best baseball toward the end of the regular season, but ACMS shook off whatever slump it may have had in time for the postseason.
“And that was a good experience because it showed that you’ve got to stay on it, you’ve got to stay committed to the process, and they did a good job of responding to that at the sectional tournament, because we played two teams we hadn’t played,” Burns said.
ACMS will play the Class A state tournament at Drakes Creek Park in Hendersonville. The Cougars’ first game is 7 p.m. Friday, May 21, against the Section 4 champion, which has not yet been determined. Section 4 is in West Tennessee.
If the Cougars win Friday, they would play for the state championship noon Saturday. A loss Friday would put ACMS in the consolation game at 10 a.m. Saturday.
That ACMS qualified for the first-ever TMSAA state tournament in baseball to be played, Burns considered that a credit to the community of Athens and McMinn County.
“That’s just a testament to what the players and what the parents in our area are doing for kids in McMinn County and Athens,” Burns said. “What you’re doing with them at an early age and preparing them for middle school and preparing them for high school from a baseball standpoint is really playing off. Because when they get to us, we’ve got some guys who can really play. It’s a lot of hard work, it’s a lot of time and effort put in, so it’s a testament to the kids, it’s a testament to the parents for preparing them for this moment, and they’ve done a great job of it. I just want to say I’m proud of them for that.”
