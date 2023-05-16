JASPER — Meigs County had already taken one trip to Marion County High School for nothing, and it was still left wondering after its ride the next day if there would be a game.
But when the Region 2-2A semifinals finally got going Tuesday, one day later than scheduled due to rain Monday, the Lady Tigers were ready to go.
Kylee Hitson launched a grand slam in the top of the first inning, and Meigs rode that momentum all the way to a 15-hit performance and a 12-2 run-rule victory in five innings over the Lady Warriors.
“We came out hitting the ball tonight,” said Lady Tigers head coach Jeff Davis. “I thought we played really well considering we drove all the way out here yesterday before we got rained out. And then we came over here today and thought we were going to get rained out today, and we were thinking we weren’t going to play until we played.”
With the win, Meigs (21-9) clinched a Class 2A sectional berth. The Lady Tigers also played the Region 2-2A championship game 6 p.m. Wednesday at Kingston, battling the Lady Jackets for the fifth time this season.
“Our goal at the first of the year was to get to the substate, really,” Davis said. “And we’re there. We’d have loved to play it in Decatur. It’s our fifth try against Kingston, and maybe tomorrow is the day.”
Madylin Johnson singled and Kennedy Majors walked to start the game, and freshman Alexis Kazy kept the top of the first inning alive with a single before Hitson unloaded the long ball over left field for the first four runs in Meigs’ favor.
Marion crossed a run each in the bottom of the first and second innings to get within 4-2, with the help of a Meigs error in the first and after a lead-off double in the second.
But the Lady Tigers went back to work offensively in the third inning, scoring three runs on five hits. Kazy and Shelby Kennedy each singled in a run and Graci Kennedy hit a sacrifice fly to center field for another, getting back ahead 7-2.
“When Kylee hit the grand slam, I think that just broke everything loose,” Davis said. “And I think everybody decided, we can hit it, so let’s hit it.”
The Lady Warriors threatened a potential productive bottom of the third loading bases with one out on two singles and a walk, but Lainey Fitzgerald forced a ground ball back to her that resulted in a double play at home and first base, getting Meigs out of it unscathed.
Fitzgerald finished with four strikeouts against two walks, four hits and one earned run.
“Lainey didn’t strike out nearly as many but that means we played better defense,” Davis said. “We made all the plays except for one. But if we swing the bat like that we can beat anybody we play.”
And the Lady Tigers swung it hard again in the fourth, which Majors led off with a bloop single. Sierra Howard then followed with a home run over left for two more runs. And after a Fitzgerald double and Hitson single, Shelby Kennedy blasted a bomb for three more runs, putting Meigs ahead 12-2.
True to form for the past two days, lightning strikes delayed action for more than an hour in the middle of the fourth inning. But the Lady Tigers finished off the run-rule once play resumed, getting the Lady Warriors out in order in the fourth and allowing just one on base in the fifth.
