The Summer Swim League completed its third meet of the year on Tuesday with the Trout catching the Catfish by a whisker, 199-187.
The league has two teams and the team names change every year. Last year it was Freedom and Liberty. This year the teams are named after fish found in Tennessee’s waters.
“We used to have the same name and mascots for years and people got bored with it,” league official Katy Coffey said. “So we change it every year just to do something fun.”
The league is an introduction to competitive swimming so there is a mixture of experienced swimmers and inexperienced ones. The two teams are picked with both sides having about the same abilities in order to maintain a competitive balance.
This year there are 50 swimmers participating in the league.
Trout 199, Catfish 187 (C-Catfish, T-Trout)
Girls 8&U 25 backstroke: 1. Allie Davis, T 2. Sailor Starkey, C; 3. Kennedy Madewell, T 4. Ellie Mae Kersey, C; 5. Izzy Davis, T; 6. Kate Comerford, C.
Boys 8&U 25 backstroke: 1. Luke Stewart, T; 2. Oliver Kersey, C; 3. James Metzgar, T.
Girls 9/10 50 backstroke: 1. Wren Alexander, C; 2. Jaylin Finch, T; 3. Sofiya Molina, T; 4. Kenslie Buckner, C.
Boys 9/10 50 backstroke: 1. Riley Hope, C; 2. Grant Guffey, C; 3. Garrett Finch, T; 4. Lincoln Madewell, C; 5. Brysten Bourque, T 6. Camden Mathis, C.
Girls 8U 25 breaststroke: 1. Kennedy Madewell, T; Sailor Starkey, C; 3. Allie Davis, T; 4. Izzy Davis, T; 5. Kate Comerford, C; 5. Kyleigh Loveday, C.
Boys 8U 25 breaststroke: 1. Luke Stewart, T; 2. James Metzgar, T 3. Oliver Kersey, C.
Girls 9/10 breaststroke: 1. Rev Alexander, C; 2. Jaylin Finch, T; 3. Sofiya Molina, T 4. Kenslie Buckner, C.
Boys 9/10 breaststroke: 1. Riley Hope, C; 2. Garrett Finch, T 3. Lincoln Madewell, C; 4. Grant Guffey, C; 5. Brysten Bourque, T 6. Camden Mathis, C.
Girls 8U 25 fly: 1. Sailor Starkey, C; 2. Allie Davis, T; 3. Kennedy Madewell, T.
Boys 8U 25 fly: 1. Luke Stewart, T.
Girls 9/10 50 fly: 1. Wren Alexander, C; Jaylin Finch, T; 3. Sofiya Molina, T.
Boys 9/10 50 fly: 1. Garrett Finch, T; 2. Riley Hope, C; 3. Grant Guffey, C; 3. Lincoln Madewell, C; 4. Brysten Bourque.
Girls 8U 25 freestyle: 1. Sailor Starkey, C; 2. Kennedy Madewell, T; Baylor Slack, C; 4. Allie Davis, T; 5, Kate Comerford, C; 6. Izzy Davis, T.
Boys 8U 25 freestyle: 1. Luke Stewart, T; 2. Oliver Kersey, C.
Girls 9/10 50 freestyle: 1 Jaylin Finch, T 2. Wren Alexander, C 3. Sofiya Molina, T; 5. Kenslie Buckner, C.
Boys 9/10 50 freestyle: 1. Riley Hope, C; 2. Lincoln Madewell, C; 3. Grant Guffey, C; 4. Garrett Finch, T; 5. Camden Mathis, C; 6. Brysten Bourque, T.
Girls 11/12 backstroke: 1. Scarlett Starkey, C; 2. Alice Tumlin, T; 3. Lauren Dugan, T.
Boys 11/12 backstroke: 1. Cayden Zwierzynski, C; 2. Rev Alexander, T; 3. Alasdair Gabel, C.
Girls 13Up 50 backstroke: Nikita Gabel, T.
Boys 13Up 50 backstroke: 1. Jeremy Schulze C; 2. Jonathan Crump, T.
Girls 11/12 50 breaststroke: 1. Scarlett Starkey, C 2. Alice Tumlin, T; 3. Lauren Duggan, T.
Boys 11/12 50 breastroke: 1. Rev Alexander, T; 2. Cayden Zwierzynski, C 3. Alasdair Gabel, C.
Girls 13Up 50 breaststroke: 1. Nikita Gable, T.
Boys 13Up 50 breaststroke: 1. Jonathan Crump, T; 2. Jeremy Schulze, C.
Girls 11/12 50 butterfly: 1. Scarlett Starkey, C.
Boys 11/12 50 fly: 1. Rev Alexander, T; 2. Alasdair Gabel, C.
Girls 13Up 50 fly: 1. Nikita Gabel, T.
Boys 13Up 50 fly: 1. Jeremy Schulze, C 2. Jonathan Crump, T.
Girls 11/12 freestyle: 1. Scarlett Starkey, C 2. Alice Tumlin, T; 3. Lauren Duggan, T.
Boys 11/12 to freestyle: 1. Cayden Zwierzynski, C 2. Rev Alexander; 3. Alasdair Gabel, C.
Girls 13U 50 freestyle: 1. Nikita Gabel, T.
Boys 13U 50 freestyle: Jeremy Schultz, C 2. Jonathan Crump, T.
