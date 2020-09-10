CHATTANOOGA - If their results from a late-season 18-hole tournament are any indication, McMinn Central's Josh Loveday and Kerigan Klauber are poised for highly accomplished postseason runs.
Loveday shot a 1-under-par 71 to finish in a four-way tie for second individually among the boys in the City Prep tournament Wednesday at The Bear Trace at Harrison Bay, and Klauber fired a 5-over-par 77 to place in a two-way tie for fifth among the girls.
The first time playing 18 holes this high school season did not halt Loveday's under-par streak. The senior, who finished in the top 20 at the TSSAA state tournament last year, has finished all eight of his outings this season under par.
Klauber, who is also aiming to return to the state tournament, shook off a start of a double bogey and a bogey on her first two holes. The junior approached the turn with a 41, but carded an even-par 36 on her second nine, with birdies on her 11th and 14th holes canceling out bogeys on her 13th and 15th.
Loveday birdied his second and sixth holes while bogeying his fifth to head into his second nine at 35. He birdied his 14th hole, bogeyed his 16th and shot pars on the last two.
The only golfer to finish ahead of Loveday was Signal Mountain's Beck Lewis with a 70. Tied with Loveday were David Schneider-Jerez of Baylor, Carter Sayman of McCallie and JT McKenzie of Bradley Central.
Tied with Klauber in fifth was Lauren Baker of Bradley. Ashley Holland of Sale Creek was the girls' medalist with a 71, followed by Stephanie Xian of Baylor (74), Elle Rastvortseva of Baylor (74) and Hannah Nall of Cleveland (75).
Central's golf teams play in the District 5-Small Class tournament Monday at Chatata Valley Golf Club in Cleveland.
