The Lady Cherokees made their point quickly and emphatically: they don’t plan on giving up the District 5-AAA championship any time soon.
Walker Valley is considered the top threat to McMinn County’s reign of the district, but it was no match for the Lady Tribe on Tuesday.
Sydnee Duncan, Addie Smith and Allison Hansford all notched braces, and Kylee Hockman also netted a goal in a 7-0 demolition at the McMinn County Soccer Complex. Duncan also dished two assists and Smith another.
“It’s hard for other teams to defend us when we’re scoring from everywhere, so good job to all of those girls,” said McMinn Coach Jordan Jacob.
Duncan launched a rainbow of a shot that dropped over the fingers of the Lady Mustangs’ goalkeeper for McMinn’s first goal 37 seconds in, the Carson-Newman commit setting the tone instantly.
“It was good, even from the start, scoring within the first 30 seconds,” Jacob said. “That really put us in a good place, playing from ahead. They came out, and I really felt like they wanted to win, and everything that we worked on in practice Monday, they pretty much applied very well coming into today’s game.”
Hansford and Smith quickly swelled the lead to 3-0 with goals within two minutes of each other in nearly identical fashion. They both picked the pockets of Walker Valley midfielders, drove into the six-yard box and slotted balls past the keeper in the ninth and 11th minutes, respectively.
Smith added her second score in the 28th minute after shaking a defender with some nifty footwork and setting up closer to the goal, giving McMinn a 4-0 lead at halftime.
Meanwhile, the Lady Mustangs didn’t take their first shot on goal until the 19th minute. McMinn finished with shot advantages of 25-13 overall and 13-10 on goal. Walker Valley put seven shots on goal in the second half, most of them after the Lady Cherokees’ lead was already 6-0 with 28 minutes left and they were phasing in substitutes. Bella Hooper finished with 10 saves in the keeper’s box.
It was the kind of team defense the Lady Tribe (6-2, 3-0 District 5-AAA) emphasized Monday in practice.
“I feel like against Maryville (in Saturday’s 4-0 loss) we got a little lost and left some people out on islands on their own,” Jacob said. “But tonight we took care of that and defended as a group. And then we were pretty clinical in our chances, especially early on, every chance we got, we seemed to score, so that’s going to be really important when we play really good teams just like them.”
Hockman’s goal came nine minutes into the second half, the sophomore breaking loose in the center of the field, receiving a perfectly-placed clear ball from Duncan and threading her shot to the top of the net over the goalie.
Then three minutes later, Duncan sent in her second goal on a one-touch finish of a cross from Smith. Hansford completed her brace with 17 minutes left, breaking away after a through ball from Duncan to produce the final margin.
Tuesday’s win likely clinches the district tournament’s top seed for the Lady Cherokees, who have won the last two 5-AAA titles and four of the last seven. McMinn, which has outscored its district opponents a total of 22-0 through three games, has one more district match on Sept. 26 at Ooltewah.
“Every year so far, we’ve had good success whenever we’ve hosted the tournament, and that’s been our goal every year is to get that home field for the postseason,” Jacob said.
The Lady Tribe steps out of district play 7 p.m. Thursday, traveling to Soddy-Daisy for a preview of a possible Region 3-AAA tournament match-up.
