McMinn Central softball found itself on the wrong side of a 16-3 score at home versus Loudon on Monday night.
The Lady Chargerettes could not get much going at the plate and that spilled over into the field. Errors and missed assignments cost Central multiple chances to get out of innings with minimal damage done and the Lady Chargerettes couldn't find any answers.
"We didn't do very well in the first couple innings of playing defense; they got their bats rolling and they didn't stop. Loudon is a pretty good hitting team as they proved today. We just weren't fielding it very well," said McMinn Central Head Coach Britt Shaw.
Loudon got off to a fast start as it capitalized on a throwing error from Central that allowed two runs to score. The Lady Redskins then singled in another run to take a 3-0 lead at the end of the first inning.
Freshman Meadow Hess scored the first run for the Lady Chargerettes when Skylan Wilson's double allowed Hess to cross home plate and make the score 3-1. The first inning came to an end on a Central base running error that tallied the final out.
"We made some base running mistakes and they capitalized on getting us out when we made them," Shaw said.
The Lady Redskins would tack on five more runs in the top of the second to extend their lead to 8-1. Central's Mirra Freeman singled to left and McKenzie Roberts' RBI double to deep centerfield allowed Freeman to score. The inning ended with the Lady Chargerettes trailing 8-2.
Loudon would add seven more runs in the next two innings which ended the game early as the Lady Redskins led by more than 10 runs within the first four innings.
"Their pitcher kept us off balance a little. We weren't very disciplined at the plate, so a combination of all those things held us from scoring many runs," Shaw said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.