It’s playoff time across the Volunteer state and there are plenty of intriguing first round matchups and potential games in future rounds.
In Class 5A, McMinn has business to take care of at home against Bearden. The Cherokees (9-1) are favored as they defeated Bearden (4-5) comfortably in the regular season, but they lost to the Bulldogs last year in the playoffs.
If McMinn gets past Bearden they will face the Dobyns Bennett (8-2) versus Cleveland (5-5) winner. The Indians are likely favored to win this game, setting up a potentially highly competitive second round matchup.
In Middle Tennessee, Riverdale (8-2) and Oakland (10-0) are on a second round collision course if they both win their first round games this Friday.
Oakland defeated Riverdale 30-7 so the Patriots will likely win their playoff contest as well, but as McMinn knows from last year a regular season win doesn’t guarantee a playoff win.
Of course, if Oakland continues to win the odds are that they will face Maryville in the state title game. In the state of Tennessee the state championship goes through Maryville and this year will likely be no exception. Maryville edged Oakland 12-0 in last year’s state semifinal.
Oakland seems fairly safe as long as it plays up to its capability, though teams like Warren County and Coffee County were both fairly competitive with the Patriots in the regular season.
Maryville is in the same boat though, as Dobyns Bennett and McMinn County are potential roadblocks.
McMinn gave the Rebels a tough game defensively, losing 21-2 on Oct. 23. That’s the most competitive game Maryville has faced except for Class 3A powerhouse Alcoa, which the Rebels defeated 14-9.
Maryville and Oakland, if they meet, would be a state final repeat matchup. Another potential repeat matchup is in Class 2A where Meigs and Peabody could possibly see each other again.
Meigs County had its first round game cancelled due to COVID-19 issues on the part of Cosby.
The Tigers (10-0) essentially receive a bye and are awaiting the winner of Oneida (4-4) and Hampton (8-1)
In Meigs’ quadrant of the bracket the Tigers would likely be favored in every match, though a game at 10-0 South Greene could be interesting.
Further down in the bracket, against teams Meigs wouldn't face until the semifinals, Bledsoe is 10-0 and 8-2 Trousdale County is still lurking.
Meigs has had tough battles with Trousdale, losing to the Yellow Jackets in 2018 and coming away with a two-point win last year that put the Tigers in the state title game.
Watertown, which defeated Trousdale this year in a very competitive game, is 9-1. Watertown will face Tellico Plains (4-6) this Friday.
Of course, Peabody is 10-0 and is the odds on favorite to reach the state title contest.
In other playoff games involving opponents Meigs has played or has an area connection, South Greene will face Cumberland Gap, Rockwood (7-3) will play Happy Valley (5-3), Trousdale will face Tyner (4-4) and Westmoreland (5-5) will play Marion County (6-2). Marion County is led by Dale Pruitt, the father of University of Tennessee Coach Jeremy Pruitt.
For those that hold grudges, Forrest (6-4) will play East Hickman (7-2). Forrest eliminated Meigs from the playoffs in 2016 on a last-second play in which the Tigers thought there was an uncalled offensive interference call.
Then Forrest lost to Meigs in the 2017 softball state tournament and there was some minor bad blood between fans.
In Class 1A South Pittsburg (9-1) appears to have a legitimate chance at a state title. The Tigers narrowly defeated the Pirates this year.
Greenback is in the playoffs, but neither they nor this week’s opponent, Unaka (3-4), are expected to go far in the playoffs.
Winless Hancock County (0-8) got in the playoffs, but won’t likely last long as they take on Coalfield (9-0) this Friday.
Former McMinn Central opponent Copper Basin (8-1) will face Clay County. The Chargers gave Copper Basin its only loss.
In Class 3A, the overwhelming favorite is, of course, Alcoa (9-1). The Tornadoes even came close to 6A power Maryville and have not been tested by anyone else. Alcoa defeated 6A Dobyns-Bennett, a potential McMinn opponent, last week.
Pearl-Cohn might have the best chance to upset the Tornados. The Firebirds lost 27-0 to Alcoa in last season’s title game.
Elizabethton (10-0) is likely the favorite in Class 4A, though Tullahoma is also 10-0. Area teams East Hamilton (7-3) and Howard (6-3) could potentially face off in the second round, but Howard would have to slip by 7-3 Greeneville this week while East Hamilton has to get by 8-2 Sullivan South.
There aren’t a lot of local connections in Class 5A, but Rhea County (9-1) appears to have a favorable matchup, on paper at least, against 4-4 Fulton. Walker Valley (7-2) and Powell (8-2) could be a good game for neutral observers, though Powell is probably favored.
Lenoir City (2-8), where former McMinn Central and McMinn County assistant offensive coordinator Derrick Vestal now resides, has a tough task as the Panthers face 9-1 Knoxville West on Friday. Knox West lost in the state title game to Knox Central, which is 8-2 this year and has a chance to repeat.
So even though Meigs doesn’t have a game this week there are several games to keep an eye on. McMinn, of course, has a bit of a revenge game this week as the Cherokees look to reach the quarterfinals and be the first team not named Oakland or Alcoa to take down the Rebels since the 2015 title game, courtesy of Ravenwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.