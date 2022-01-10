For the first time in five years, the Chargerettes are state-ranked.
The McMinn Central girls debuted Monday in the first Associated Press state poll of the 2021-2022 basketball season with a No. 5 ranking in Class 2A.
It is the first time the Chargerettes have been ranked in the AP state poll since the end of the 2016-2017 season. Central is off to an 11-3 start to its campaign.
The Chargerettes' notable wins so far include Alcoa twice, McMinn County twice, Knoxville Catholic, Cumberland County, Knoxville Webb, Tellico Plains and Christian Academy of Knoxville. Central's three losses came against Bradley Central twice and Powell.
Of Central's opponents so far this season, Knoxville Catholic is ranked No. 3 in Division II-Class AA and Bradley Central No. 4 in Class 4A. CAK also received votes in the DII-Class A poll.
The Chargerettes are 2-0 in District 3-2A play. Their next game 6 p.m. Tuesday at district opponent Sweetwater will be for head coach Johnny Morgan's 1,000th career victory.
Loretto, which won the state championship in Class A last year, topped the Class 2A poll, with Gibson County ranked No. 2, Westview No. 3 and Summertown No. 4. Rounding out the top 10 after Central, in order, were Gatlinburg-Pittman, East Nashville, Westmoreland, York Institute and Huntingdon.
